EQS-News: Kingfluencers and naoo Present New Perspectives on Influencer Marketing at the Swiss Omnichannel Forum 2026

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Conference/Alliance

Kingfluencers and naoo Present New Perspectives on Influencer Marketing at the Swiss Omnichannel Forum 2026



21.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Switzerland’s largest influencer marketing agency demonstrates how influencer campaigns can be combined with innovative technologies to help brands acquire and retain customers more effectively.

Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – October 21, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the naoo social media and commerce platform together with its subsidiary Kingfluencers AG, will present new perspectives on influencer marketing in retail at the Swiss Omnichannel Forum on 21 October 2026 at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, founder of naoo and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kingfluencers AG, will demonstrate how influencer marketing can be leveraged across the entire customer journey – from initial inspiration to purchase and long-term customer loyalty.

The Swiss Omnichannel Forum brings together leading representatives from the retail and technology sectors, including companies such as Zalando, Manor, Globus and SAP. The event focuses on the future of retail and the increasing convergence of digital and physical customer experiences.

Kingfluencers is Switzerland’s largest influencer marketing agency and one of the largest in the DACH region. With a network of more than 4,000 creators, over 300 brand clients and extensive experience in developing and executing successful campaigns, Kingfluencers helps companies authentically engage their target audiences, build brand awareness and achieve measurable marketing objectives.

In his presentation entitled “From Feed to Store. From Store to Loyal Customer,” Wolfensberger will demonstrate how the impact of influencer campaigns can extend beyond traditional social media channels. By combining creator content, community building and targeted customer activation, brands can unlock new opportunities not only to inspire consumers but also to drive purchasing decisions and visits to physical stores.

The naoo social media platform complements Kingfluencers’ service offering. Through its so-called naoo Worlds, brands can build their own digital communities, connect creator content with products, offers and events, and engage with their target audiences over the long term.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger explains: “Influencer marketing has become one of the most powerful tools in modern brand communication. Kingfluencers combines creative excellence with extensive experience and a unique creator network. Through innovative approaches and technologies such as naoo, we aim to offer our clients even more opportunities to turn attention into lasting customer relationships and measurable business results.”

With their participation at the Swiss Omnichannel Forum, Kingfluencers and naoo underline their ambition to actively shape the future of influencer marketing and provide brands and retailers with innovative solutions for an increasingly connected customer journey.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10