|
06.07.2023 11:04:28
EQS-News: KION commits to net zero and to the Science Based Targets initiative
|
EQS-News: KION GROUP AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
KION commits to net zero and to the Science Based Targets initiative
Frankfurt/Main, July 6, 2023 KION GROUP AG commits to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), adopting a methodological framework towards the goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Through the SBTi, KION establishes the long-term climate target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions along its value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) before 2050, as well as corresponding interim targets by 2030. KION aims for validation of the targets in 2024.
"With our commitment to the SBTi, we are taking a transparent and clear path to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. This underscores our commitment for climate-neutral business practices, especially towards our customers and suppliers. While we are already diligently working on our own emissions reductions, close collaboration with our business partners is crucial to achieve effective reductions across the entire value chain," says Valeria Gargiulo, Chief People & Sustainability Officer (CPSO) of KION. "Sustainability is a central part of the KION 2027 strategy. The global material handling industry has tremendous potential for climate protection, and as a leading global company, we have a special responsibility."
In 2022, KION already achieved its first target of reducing its energy-related emissions (Scope 1, 2, 3.3) by 30 percent compared to 2017, set to be accomplished by 2027. Over the years, the scope has been expanded to include the value chain, and a target has been developed that fully aligns with the SBTi criteria in preparation for a formal commitment. On the net-zero pathway, KION currently aims to achieve an absolute linear reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (in CO2 equivalents) by 4.2 percent per year in Scope 1 and 2, and by 2.5 percent per year in Scope 3, compared to 2021, until 2030. As stated in the KION GROUP AG sustainability report, these targets were surpassed in 2022. The KION Group's climate management is currently rated "Leadership" ("A-") by the CDP Climate Rating.
The Company
The KION Group is one of the worlds leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chainsincluding all related services. The KION Groups solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.
The MDAX-listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.
At the end of 2022, more than 1.7 million industrial trucks from the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The Group currently employs over 41,000 people and generated revenue of approx. 11.1 billion in the 2022 financial year.
You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands websites.
(jw)
Disclaimer
Further information for media representatives
Further Information for Investors
Sebastian Ubert
Additional features:
File: Valeria_Gargiulo
06.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 20110-0
|E-mail:
|info@kiongroup.com
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
|WKN:
|KGX888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1673991
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1673991 06.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!