|
02.03.2023 06:57:50
EQS-News: KION Group Achieves High Order Intake and Increase in Revenue in 2022, Significant Decline in Earnings
|
EQS-News: KION GROUP AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
KION Group Achieves High Order Intake and Increase in Revenue in 2022, Significant Decline in Earnings
Frankfurt am Main, March 2, 2023KION GROUP AG finished 2022 with order intake at a high level in a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. The global intralogistics Group recorded an increase in revenue compared to the previous year, including clearly positive currency effects. Sharply rising costs for materials, energy, and logistics coupled with ongoing supply chain disruptions had a significant impact on both operating segments in the last year, which was reflected in a decline in adjusted EBIT and a clearly negative free cash flow for the Group.
We faced a great deal of challenges in 2022. In light of this, we are focusing on the systematic implementation of the numerous measures we have introduced to strengthen our resilience and profitability, says Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG. We are already in a far more agile and resilient position than we were this time last year. Our innovation pipeline is full and we invest in our sites worldwide. Furthermore, global growth drivers at KION Group such as digitalization, automation, and alternative energy systems remain intact. Thats why we are looking ahead to this year with optimism.
At 11.708 billion, KION Groups order intake came to within 6.2 percent of the previous years record figure
The Industrial Trucks & Services segment increased the order intake in the reporting period by 3.2 percent to
In the Supply Chain Solutions segment customers slowed their new investments, especially in the e-commerce sector, which in turn led to a significant decline in order intake, down 22.3 percent at 3.362 billion (previous year:
In the second half of 2022, the KION Group order book increased by 6.3 percent to 7.078 billion at the balance sheet date.
The Group revenue exceeded the prior years figure (10.294 billion) by 8.2 percent, totaling 11.136 billion. Both operating segments contributed to this, mainly benefiting from the high volume of orders in the order book from the previous year and the strong performance of the service business. Currency effects had a positive impact, totaling 406.3 million.
Total revenue in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment were up 12.9 percent to 7.356 billion (previous year:
In the Supply Chain Solutions segment, overall revenue totaled 3.807 billion, largely due to positive currency effects with an increase of 0.3 percent on the comparable prior-year level (3.796 billion). Service business revenue saw disproportionate growth, offsetting the decline in long-term project work.
KION Groups adjusted EBIT fell to 292.4 million, significantly below the 2021 comparable figure (841.8 million), as a result of significant cost increases and supply chain disruptions. KION Groups adjusted EBIT margin totaled just
The adjusted EBIT in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment decreased significantly to 420.5 million (previous year: 536.0 million). The adjusted EBIT margin dropped to 5.7 percent in the reporting period (previous year: 8.2 percent). The positive effects on earnings from revenue growth were offset by the extensive negative effects from significant cost increases of materials, energy, and logistics as well as inefficiencies in production due to a lack of material availability in production. Although cost increases were capped through operational counter measures, the segments gross margin fell sharply in the reporting period. Rising production costs could only be marginally offset by increases in list prices in the reporting period, as mainly customer orders received before the price adjustments were processed in the order book.
The adjusted EBIT in the Supply Chain Solutions segment fell to -45.6 million and was thus significantly below the previous years figure (409.5 million). Accordingly, the adjusted EBIT margin dropped significantly to -1.2 percent (previous year: 10.8 percent). Over the course of the year, supply chain disruptions increasingly restricted the availability of important parts at project sites, leading to project delays and thus internal inefficiencies which were exacerbated by the shortage of skilled workers in North America. Only a small proportion of the huge project-related cost increases could be passed on to customers. From the second quarter of 2022, countermeasures were initiated on an operational level, such as amended price adjustment clauses in new contracts, significant improvements in project management processes, and an expanded supplier base, among others.
There was a significant fall in net income to 105.8 million compared to the previous year (568.0 million). In addition to operating profits, the negative extraordinary effects from the Russian business in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment, which is to be sold, as well as from the reversal of a Russian business in the Supply Chain Solutions segment also reduced the Groups net income by a total of 36.8 million.
As a result, taking a roughly comparable number of shares, basic earnings per share fell to 0.75 (previous year: 4.34). KION GROUP AG will propose to pay a dividend of 0.19 (previous year: 1.50) per share at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
At -715.6 million (previous year: 543.8 million), free cash flow was considerably lower. In addition to the decline in earnings, the significant increase in net working capital compared with the previous year had a negative impact.
Depressed Global Economy with Mixed Material Handling Market
The ongoing war in Ukraine, global Inflation and the associated hikes in interest rates as well as the rapid spread of coronavirus in China all had a negative impact on the global economy in 2022. There was a steady decline in the global demand for industrial trucks over the course of the year as a result of the general economic conditions. While order numbers in the first quarter were still above the previous years level, momentum slowed significantly over the rest of the year. In the 2022 reporting period, global order numbers in the market are likely to be below the comparable period of the previous yearparticularly in the EMEA region.
According to KION Group and based on the research institute Interact Analysis, in the 2022 reporting period the global market for supply chain solutions again exceeded the prior years level, despite the general macroeconomic uncertainties. A significant decline in e-commerce providers willingness to invest was more than offset by higher investment volumes in other customer segments. All regions (EMEA, Americas, and APAC) recorded positive market growth.
Outlook
Overall, the KION Group believes that it is well prepared for the future in view of the steps that it has taken to boost its resilience. It expects an increase in revenue and a significant improvement in both adjusted EBIT and return on capital employed (ROCE) in 2023. As a result, it anticipates that free cash flow will be comfortably into positive territory. However, the aforementioned market-related and geopolitical risks continue to create uncertainty regarding the business performance of the Group and its operating segments.
In 2022, the KION Group took decisive steps in both operating segments in order to enhance the long-term resilience of its business model. The steps taken to structure contracts in a way that allows price adjustments and manages risk, along with the measures designed to improve processes in procurement, production, and project management, are expected to have an effect on gross margins as early as 2023.
The revenue growth anticipated in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment will be only partly affected by the weakening of the market as there is still a very high volume of orders on the books from 2022 to be processed. The likely lower level of demand for new business should provide the segment with an opportunity to shorten delivery times over the course of the year and reduce the remaining inventories of unfinished trucks. Revenue and the gross margin for new business will benefit from the list price increases that were introduced in 2022 in response to the growth of manufacturing costs. The segment is progressively working through its order book, which means that most of these positive price effects will not materialize until the second half of the year. Given that the availability of materials is predicted to improve, the segment should see year-on-year growth in revenue from new business. In the service business, the high number of industrial trucks in operation worldwide provides solid foundations for a small rise in revenue. The KION Group expects the adjusted EBIT of the Industrial Trucks & Services segment to improve markedly, mainly thanks to the positive price effects and the assumption that manufacturing costs for new business will remain largely stable.
In the Supply Chain Solutions segment, the focus is on continuing to strengthen operational resilience by structuring contracts in a way that minimizes risk and on improving processes in procurement, project delivery, and project management. The portfolio of integrated automation and software solutions is being systematically refined and provides the basis for a stable level of business in the key sales industries (general merchandise, textiles, food and beverage, and grocery retail). Nonetheless, the revenue that the segment earns from the project business (business solutions) is predicted to fall sharply, not least because there is likely to be less investment on the part of e-commerce providers. By contrast, further revenue growth is anticipated in the high-margin service business. The gross margin is expected to improve thanks to the higher proportion of new contracts with customers that contain adequate price adjustment clauses and thanks to the steps now under way to optimize project management processes. The adjusted EBIT of the Supply Chain Solutions segment is predicted to rise sharply, primarily on the back of the improved gross margin in the project business (business solutions).
Revenue, adjusted EBIT, free cash flow, and return on capital employed (ROCE) have been defined as the core key performance indicators that will be used to manage the KION Group from the 2023 financial year onward. Consequently, order intake is no longer included in the outlook.
The Executive Board expects the key performance indicators of the KION Group and its operating segments to be at the following minimum levels in 2023:
KION Group Figures for the Financial Year 2022 and the Fourth Quarter Ending December 31, 2022
[1] Value on closing date 12/31/2022
The Company
The KION Group is one of the worlds leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chainsincluding all related services. The KION Groups solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.
The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.
At the end of 2022, more than 1.7 million industrial trucks of the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has around 41,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. 11.1 billion in the 2022 financial year.
You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands websites.
Disclaimer
Further information for media representatives
Christopher Spies
Raj Junginger
Additional features:
Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=78d5c7b475b4b382ebdd41e03e3ec339
Subtitle:
File: KION Group_Press Release_FY 2022
02.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 20110-0
|E-mail:
|info@kiongroup.com
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
|WKN:
|KGX888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1572603
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1572603 02.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KION GROUP AGmehr Analysen
|14:43
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14:31
|KION GROUP Buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|14:43
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14:31
|KION GROUP Buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|14:43
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14:31
|KION GROUP Buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.02.23
|KION GROUP Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.01.23
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.01.23
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.12.22
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.22
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.22
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:40
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.23
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.23
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.01.23
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KION GROUP AG
|36,00
|-1,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickeln sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.