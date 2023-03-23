EQS-News: KION Group Annual General Meeting provides the setting for key long-term appointments to governing bodies

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

KION Group Annual General Meeting provides the setting for key long-term appointments to governing bodies

Hans Peter Ring set to become the new chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG after the Annual General Meeting on May 17.

Dr. Michael Macht to focus on mandates outside the KION Group

Supervisory Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting elect Dr. Nicolas Peter to the Supervisory Board as a new shareholder representative

Dr. Peter, currently the CFO of BMW AG, also proposed as new chairman of the Audit Committee

Supervisory Board confirms that Andreas Krinninger will serve a further five years on the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG

Frankfurt, March 23, 2023 The KION Group has charted the course for long-term appointments to its governing bodies in its notice of the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023. Dr. Michael Macht has informed KION GROUP AG that he intends to step down as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023.

The new appointments to the Executive Board have been completed and lay strong foundations for the future. The Company has a robust growth strategy that has proven its worth even in the current period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, said Macht. After more than four years of extremely intense work for the KION Group, I can now pay greater attention to my various other mandates some of them in automotive-related companies which require significantly greater levels of support in the face of fundamental changes in the automotive industry. I cannot devote enough time to these mandates while still on KIONs Supervisory Board.

The former CEO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and erstwhile member of the Board of Management of VW AG has been a member of the KION Group Supervisory Board since October 9, 2018, and its chairman since May 9, 2019.

Current chairman of the Audit Committee, Hans Peter Ring, set to become chairman of the Supervisory Board

The Nomination Committee is proposing to the Supervisory Board that it elect the current chairman of the Audit Committee, Hans Peter Ring, as chairman of the Supervisory Board at its meeting after the Annual General Meeting on May 17. Ring has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 9, 2013 as an independent shareholder representative. The former Chief Financial Officer of EADS NV (now Airbus SE) and independent management consultant has many years experience on the executive and supervisory boards of listed companies. As chairman, he will work with the Supervisory Board to keep the Group on course for profitable growth during geopolitically uncertain times, and thus ensure continuity in the current challenging climate.

In line with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023 that it elect Dr. Nicolas Peter to the Supervisory Board as an independent shareholder representative. Dr. Nicolas Peter has been a very successful member of the Board of Management of BMW AG since 2017, where he is responsible for finance. At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of BMW AG on May 11, 2023, he will hand over to his successor and retire. The Nomination Committee recommends that the Supervisory Board elect Dr. Peter as chairman of the Audit Committee as soon as he has been elected as a member of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting.

Andreas Krinninger will continue to head up the Industrial Trucks & Services segment in the EMEA region

The Supervisory Board has also reappointed Andreas Krinninger for a further five years as a member of the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG. His new term of office will begin on January 1, 2024. Mr. Krinninger has been responsible within the Executive Board for the EMEA business of the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment since 2021. This comprises the operational business of the KION brand companies Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Baoli within the EMEA region. Andreas Krinninger offers continuity when it comes to boosting the long-term profitability of the business within his remit. He is also a champion of innovative products, solutions, and services for ITS customers, said the departing Dr. Macht, explaining the Supervisory Boards decision.



The Company

The KION Group is among the worlds leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Groups solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers.

The MDAX-listed Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region in terms of units sold in 2021. In China, it is the leading foreign manufacturer (as measured by revenue in 2021) and number three overall. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading providers of warehouse automation (as measured by revenue in 2021).

With an installed base of more than 1.7 million industrial trucks at the end of 2022, the KION Groups customers include companies of various sizes in numerous industries on six continents. The Group currently has more than 41,000 employees and generated revenue of around 11.1 billion in 2022.

Current KION Group images can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the websites of our various brand companies.

