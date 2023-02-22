EQS-News: KION Group building a new highly automated Spare Parts Distribution Center in Germany

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Expansion

KION Group building a new highly automated Spare Parts Distribution Center in Germany (news with additional features)



22.02.2023 / 11:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KION Group building a new highly automated Spare Parts Distribution Center in Germany

New highly automated distribution center will provide for even better and faster spare parts supplies to its customers

Total investment of around EUR 60 million

KION subsidiaries Dematic and Linde Material Handling are providing the latest warehouse technology for the distribution center

Planned completion date is January 2025

Andreas Krinninger, Member of the KION Executive Board: The new distribution center will enable us to even better support our customers by reducing processing times and creating full transparency through digitalizing the end-to-end material flow from goods-in to goods-out.

Frankfurt am Main, February 22, 2023Following the official ground-breaking ceremony in Kahl am Main near the German city of Aschaffenburg, the extensive construction and installation work on this new spare parts distribution center can now begin. Work will be completed by January 2025. The distribution center is set to house around 22,000 square meters of floor space for the spare parts logistics for the KION brands Linde Material Handling and Dematic. The building complex will be divided into different halls, among them a 30 m tall fully automated high-bay warehouse.

This highly automated distribution center will ensure that we can provide a fast and reliable spare parts service for our customers in Germany and several neighboring countries. This flagship project demonstrates the broad scope of the KION Groups capabilities and brings together cutting-edge automation, digital, safety and energy technologies from the two operating segmentsIndustrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions. The new distribution center will enable us to even better support our customers by reducing processing times and creating full transparency through digitalizing the end-to-end material flow from goods-in to goods-out, said Andreas Krinninger, Member of the KION GROUP AG Executive Board, at an on-site meeting with Jürgen Seitz, mayor of the municipality of Kahl am Main, other representatives of the company, and key individuals from the construction company carrying out the building work.

A Showcase for the Groups Material Handling and Intralogistics Solutions

The building complex for the new warehouse will feature several areas for goods inward and goods outward, order picking zones, and a special warehouse with block storage. Goods will be delivered via 16 truck ramps. The technical set-up in the halls will be a ground-breaking example of integrated solutions from the two KION segments Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions, stressed Krinninger. Continuous conveyors for small and large parts from Dematic and AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) from Linde Material Handling will be perfectly integrated into the material flow. Highly efficient Li-Ion-powered electric forklift trucks and pallet stackers will also be used.

Combining technologies from our Group with our collective project expertise enables us to find the solution that best meets the speed, flexibility, safety, energy efficiency and transparency requirements of the new distribution center. And the consequence of this is that our customers will benefit in the future from even higher availability and even faster delivery of spare parts to their sites, explained the Executive Board Member. The KION subsidiary Dematic, one of the leading global providers of integrated automation technology, software, and services for optimizing the supply chain, is supplying the high-bay warehouse with six aisles and the multi-shuttle warehouse operating in five aisles and serving 110,000 storage locations.

Secured Jobs and Ecological Compensation Areas

The investment also secures the long-term future of the site and makes it even more attractive for highly qualified employees. The investment in Kahl am Main, where KIONs brand Linde Material Handling has had a spare parts warehouse and some parts of its production since the mid-1970s, is also well supported by the local community. Residents were involved at an early stage through a public information event and are being regularly updated on the progress of the plans since then.

The sustainability ambition of the KION Group is also well reflected in the design, construction and fit out of the new distribution center. This involves also making optimal use of the existing site without any further ground sealing. In addition, extensive compensatory measures for the protection of nature and species have been initiated or already been implemented, and there are plans for more of these. Environmentally friendly building methods and photovoltaic panels are other key elements of the site concept and will ensure that the site is significantly contributing to climate-neutrality.

The Company

The KION Group is one of the worlds leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chainsincluding all related services. The KION Groups solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.

At the end of 2021, more than 1.6 million industrial trucks and over 8,000 installed systems from the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has around 40,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. 10.3 billion in the 2021 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands websites.



(fgr)



Disclaimer

This communication and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results may deviate significantly from the results currently expected, and due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic, or competitor situation, changes in legislation, outcomes of technical studies, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financial resources. This particularly applies in respect of currently unforeseeable further developments in connection with the war in Ukraine, and the geopolitical consequences of the war, and in respect of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting impact on KION GROUP AG and its subsidiaries and on the wider economic and political environment in the markets in which KION GROUP AG and its subsidiaries operate. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



Further information for media representatives



Frank Grodzki

Vice President External Communication & Group Newsroom

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 496

Cell +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16

frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com



Christopher Spies

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Cell +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27

christopher.spies@kiongroup.com





Further Information for Investors



Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 329

sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com



Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

raj.junginger@kiongroup.com