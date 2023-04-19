EQS-News: KION Group off to a strong start in fiscal year 2023

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

KION Group off to a strong start in fiscal year 2023

Business development in the ITS segment in the first quarter significantly better than expected

KION Group therefore raises its 2023 outlook

Adjusted Group EBIT in the first quarter is expected to amount to 156 million ( previous year: 170.3 million)

Significantly positive free cash flow of 105 million anticipated (previous year: -432.6 million)

SCS segment in line with KION Group expectations order volume significantly below prior-year quarter

Frankfurt am Main, April 19, 2023 Based on preliminary figures, the KION Group recorded better-than-expected business performance in the first quarter of 2023 thanks to the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.

The significant increase in adjusted EBIT in the ITS segment to an expected 177 million (previous year: 114.2 million) mainly reflected the improving supply chain situation and pull-forward benefits from operational and commercial agility. As a result, the preliminary adjusted EBIT margin for ITS rose to 8.8 percent (previous year: 6.6 percent). Accordingly, the KION Group's adjusted EBIT was better than expected.

"The strong development in the ITS segment shows that the measures we have introduced are taking effect. That is why we have raised our outlook. The Group is well on the way to sustainably increasing profitability," said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG.

The development of revenue and adjusted EBIT at SCS was in line with KION Group expectations. Order volumes in the SCS segment were significantly lower than the prior year level due to continued restraint in customers' investment decisions causing delays in new orders.

Free cash flow is expected to be clearly positive at 105 million (previous year: -432.6 million). In addition to operating profit, stable net working capital compared with year-end 2022 was a major contributory factor.

Due to the strong first quarter at ITS, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG has adjusted the outlook for fiscal year 2023 for the Group and for the ITS segment as follows:

Outlook 2023 KION Group

Industrial Trucks

& Services Supply Chain

Solutions Outlook

2023 Outlook

2023

adjusted Outlook

2023 Outlook

2023

adjusted Outlook

2023

unchanged Revenue1 minimum

11.0 billion minimum

11.2 billion minimum

7.8 billion minimum

8.0 billion minimum

3.2 billion EBIT adjusted1 minimum

550 million minimum

615 million minimum

600 million minimum

665 million minimum

65 million Free Cashflow minimum

500 million minimum

565 million ROCE minimum

5.0% minimum

5.5% 1 Disclosures for the Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments also include intragroup cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.

KION Groups key performance indicators for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023 (preliminary results)

million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Revenue



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions 2,781



2,005

783 2,734.5



1,718.4

1,019.8 EBIT adjusted [1]



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions

156



177

7 170.3



114.2

74.0

Free Cashflow [2] 105 -432.6 Order Intake



Industrial Trucks & Services

Supply Chain Solutions 2,444



1,957

498 2,900.1



2,082.1

843.2



[1] Adjusted for purchase price allocation items and non-recurring items

[2] Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities plus cash flow from investing activities





The Company

The KION Group is one of the worlds leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chainsincluding all related services. The KION Groups solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.

The MDAX-listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.

At the end of 2022, more than 1.7 million industrial trucks from the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The Group currently employs over 41,000 people and generated revenue of approx. 11.1 billion in the 2022 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands websites.

(fgr)

