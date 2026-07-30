EQS-News: KION with positive first half of 2026

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

KION with positive first half of 2026 (news with additional features)



30.07.2026 / 06:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KION with positive first half of 2026

Order intake at € 5.794 billion (H1 2025: € 6.206 billion)

Revenue improves by 3.5 percent to € 5.687 billion (H1 2025: € 5.496 billion)

Adj. EBIT increases to € 429.6 million (H1 2025: € 385.0 million)

Adj. EBIT margin improves to 7.6 percent (H1 2025: 7.0 percent)

Free cash flow of € 22.2 million (H1 2025: € 161.9 million)

Investment in next-generation supply chain robotics

Outlook 2026 updated with narrowed guidance ranges

Frankfurt am Main, July 30, 2026 – KION’s business performance was positive in the first half of financial year 2026. Revenue and profitability increased, whilst order intake was below the extraordinarily high level of H1 2025. Free cash flow was positive despite cash-out for M&A activities and last year’s efficiency program.

“KION performed well in the first half of financial year 2026 against a backdrop of heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty. We increased profitability in both segments and improved revenue driven by an 18 percent increase in our Intelligent Automation Solutions segment”, says Rob Smith, CEO of KION. “Customer demand in the segment was again strong with good order intake across multiple industries.”

Financial Results

At € 5.794 billion (H1 2025: € 6.206 billion), order intake on Group level decreased year-on-year. With € 3.982 billion, order intake at Industrial Trucks & Services was slightly below the previous year’s level (H1 2025: € 4.028 billion). Order intake in the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment was strong, though with € 1.824 billion below the extraordinarily high level of the previous year (H1 2025: € 2.201 billion), which had been driven by a record order intake in project business in Q2 2025.

Group revenue in the first half of 2026 increased by 3.5 percent to € 5.687 billion (H1 2025: € 5.496 billion). In the Industrial Trucks & Services segment, revenue decreased slightly to € 4.079 billion (H1 2025: € 4.135 billion). Revenue in the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment increased by 18 percent in the first half of 2026 to € 1.629 billion (H1 2025: € 1.386 billion). Project business achieved significant growth driven by the increased order intake of past quarters.

Adjusted EBIT on Group level increased by 12 percent to € 429.6 million (H1 2025: € 385.0 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.6 percent (H1 2025: 7.0 percent). Adjusted EBIT in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment improved to € 365.6 million (H1 2025: € 358.9 million), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.0 percent (H1 2025: 8.7 percent). The lower revenue volume was compensated by the higher gross margin and cost savings from last year’s efficiency program. At € 106.0 million, Intelligent Automation Solutions grew adjusted EBIT by 35 percent year-on-year (H1 2025: € 78.4 million) and reached an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5 percent (H1 2025: 5.7 percent) driven by the increased earnings contribution from the project business.

With € 207.6 million (H1 2025: € 47.9 million), net income improved significantly – the result of H1 2025 had been impacted heavily by one-time expenses related to the efficiency program. At € 22.2 million (H1 2025: € 161.9 million), free cash flow was positive despite payments relating to M&A activities and the efficiency program.

Investment in next-generation supply chain robotics

KION acquired 70 percent of Belgian retailer Colruyt’s research and development subsidiary Smart Innovation NV to accelerate the development and industrialization of next-generation supply chain robotics. The investment focuses on autonomous pallet trucks which navigate safely in the warehouse with high precision and efficiency, including the ability of autonomous loading and unloading of trucks. These trucks have already been operating in Colruyt’s distribution centers for two years and will be now scaled in multiple industries by KION’s brands.

Outlook

Based on business performance during the reporting period and the current order backlog, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG has narrowed the outlook for financial year 2026 – as published in the 2025 Annual Report – with regard to the key performance indicators of revenue, adjusted EBIT, and ROCE. The expectations for the Group have been narrowed within the originally stated guidance ranges. In addition, the Executive Board has also narrowed the range for the Group’s free cash flow, slightly lowering the bottom end of the range.



Outlook 2026

KION Industrial Trucks

& Services Intelligent Automation Solutions



in million €

Outlook

2026

Outlook

July 2026

Outlook

2026

Outlook

July 2026

Outlook

2026

Outlook

July 2026 Revenue1 11,400 – 12,300 11,525 – 12,025 8,200 – 8,800 8,200 – 8,500 3,200 – 3,500 3,325 – 3,525 Adjusted EBIT1 850 – 1,040 880 – 980 765 – 885 765 – 835 200 – 280 230 – 270 Free cash flow2 430 – 570 420 – 540 – – – – ROCE 8.3% – 9.7% 8.4% – 9.4% – – – – Disclosures for the Industrial Trucks & Services and Intelligent Automation Solutions segments also include intra-group cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.

The outlook 2026 was prepared in accordance with the definition of the key performance indicator free cash flow applicable from the 2026 financial year onward.



This assessment of the anticipated performance of the Group and its operating segments remains contingent on the current geopolitical situation not giving rise to any additional material adverse impacts. These impacts may arise from significant bottlenecks in KION’s supply chains – due, for example, to barriers to trade or shortages of key components – or from a decline in demand as a result of customers becoming much less willing to invest. The assessment is also contingent on the measures carried out to counter the cost increases caused by the Iran war having the anticipated impact.

Key performance indicators for KION and its two operating segments for the first half year of 2026 and the second quarter ending June 30, 2026

in mil. € Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Diff. H1 2026 H1 2025 Diff Revenue 2,916 2,708 7.7% 5,687 5,496 3.5% Industrial Trucks & Services 2,068 2,020 2.4% 4,079 4,135 -1.4% Intell. Automation Solutions 861 698 23.3% 1,629 1,386 17.6% Adjusted EBIT1 224 189 18.4% 430 385 11.6% Industrial Trucks & Services 183 173 5.4% 366 359 1.9% Intell. Automation Solutions 60 42 42.5% 106 78 35.3% Adjusted EBIT margin1 7.7% 7.0% 7.6% 7.0% Industrial Trucks & Services 8.8% 8.6% 9.0% 8.7% Intell. Automation Solutions 7.0% 6.0% 6.5% 5.7% Order Intake 2,809 3,500 -19.8% 5,794 6,206 -6.6% Industrial Trucks & Services 1,941 2,070 -6.2% 3,982 4,028 -1.1% Intell. Automation Solutions 873 1,445 -39.6% 1,824 2,201 -17.1% Net Income 115 95 21.6% 208 48 >100% ROCE2 8.2% 8.2% Earnings per Share (in €) undiluted3 0.86 0.72 21.5% 1.56 0.36 >100% Free Cash Flow4 -25 132 <-100% 22 162 -86.3% Employees5 42,403 42,175 0.5% 1 Adjusted for effects of purchase price allocations as well as non-recurring items.

2 ROCE is calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBIT on an annualized basis to the average capital employed for the past five quarterly reporting dates.

3 Net income attributable to shareholders of KION GROUP AG: € 202.1 million (H1 2025: € 46.7 million).

4 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities plus cash flow from investing activities, as well as cash receipts and payments from financial debt used for financing of lease business.

5 Number of full-time equivalents incl. apprentices excl. inactive employees as of respective balance sheet date compared with December 31, 2025.

The Company

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – empowering its customers to unlock the full potential of their supply chains: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2024 revenue. At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kionmediacenter.canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

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Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.