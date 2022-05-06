|
EQS-News: Klemens Haselsteiner appointed new CEO of STRABAG SE
Klemens Haselsteiner appointed new CEO of STRABAG SE
Effective 1 January 2023, the publicly listed construction technology group STRABAG will be led by a new CEO, as Klemens Haselsteiner succeeds Thomas Birtel, who will be stepping down as CEO after ten years at the helm upon reaching the specified age limit. Haselsteiner has been on the Management Board since 2020, where he set up and established the Digitalisation, Corporate Development and Innovation portfolio. Before that, he had worked for the group in Russia and in Germany, where he held a leading position in the Stuttgart subdivision, first as commercial business unit manager and later as subdivision manager. As Chief Digital Officer, his focus was on the definition and implementation of a corporate-wide digitalisation and sustainability strategy, in addition to overseeing pilot projects such as the first construction site deployment of the robot dog Spot. Assuming corporate responsibility is part of my DNA, so to speak. Our company has a long-term outlook, so we must not only think about today or tomorrow, but also about the day after tomorrow. My vision is to create a resilient, sustainable and innovative STRABAG, says Klemens Haselsteiner.
Klemens Haselsteiner has learned the construction business from the ground up, holding various positions within the group while formulating a clear strategic vision for the company. From the Supervisory Boards point of view, he exactly fulfils the profile required for the CEO of an internationally successful, publicly listed corporation. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Thomas Birtel for his outstanding work. With his clear focus on risk management, he has made a significant contribution to improving profitability, says Alfred Gusenbauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE.
New on the Management Board: Jörg Rösler
STRABAG SE is a European-based technology partner for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 74,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of around 16 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available at www.strabag.com.
