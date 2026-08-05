Klöckner Aktie
WKN DE: KC0100 / ISIN: DE000KC01000
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05.08.2026 07:00:05
EQS-News: Klöckner & Co continues solid operational performance in the second quarter of 2026 and moves forward with business combination with Worthington Steel
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EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Düsseldorf (Germany), August 5, 2026 – Klöckner & Co closed the second quarter of 2026 with a significant improvement in operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects. It amounted to €63 million and thus considerably higher than the preceding quarter (Q1 2026: €46 million) but below the prior-year level (Q2 2025: €65 million). In the first six months, EBITDA before material special effects totaled €109 million (H1 2025: €107 million). Factoring in material special effects (including a €151 million impairment charge related to the Becker Group and transaction costs of €17 million associated with the business combination with Worthington Steel), EBITDA for the first six months amounted to €-67 million.
Shipments in the second quarter of 2026 totaled 1.12 million metric tons (Q2 2025: 1.16 million metric tons), down from the prior-year period due to the disposal of eight US distribution sites, which was completed at the end of 2025. Adjusted for the sale of these eight US distribution sites, shipments at the Group level rose by 3.2%. Sales for the second quarter of 2026 totaled €1.7 billion (Q2 2025: €1.6 billion), slightly higher than the prior-year period (+12.1% adjusted for divestment).
Consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €-268 million (Q2 2025: €2 million) and was primarily affected by the impairment charge related to the Becker Group. Earnings per share amounted to €-2.70 (Q2 2025: €0.02).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €10 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with cash flow from operating activities of €75 million in the prior-year quarter. Due to net cash outflows for investments totaling €3 million (Q2 2025: €31 million), free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €7 million (Q2 2025: €44 million).
“In the second quarter, we considerably increased our operating income before material special effects compared with the preceding quarter, demonstrating that our business remains resilient
Guido Kerkhoff
On July 15, 2026, Worthington Steel published the offering circular for the public delisting acquisition offer, giving the remaining shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares for €11.00 per share. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE published their joint response statement on July 22, 2026, and, following careful and independent review, concluded that they are unable to recommend either acceptance or rejection of the offer to shareholders. The delisting acquisition offer is not subject to any completion conditions and can therefore proceed regardless of the level of acceptance. In accordance with the delisting agreement, Klöckner & Co applied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on July 29, 2026, for the revocation of the admission of its shares to trading. As a result, the delisting is expected to take effect immediately upon expiry of the acceptance period. The acceptance period is expected to end on August 12, 2026, at 24 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time).
The divestment of the Becker Group is proceeding as planned
Outlook
About Klöckner & Co:
The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.
ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100
ISIN: DE000KC11116; WKN: KC1111
Contact:
+49 211 88245-360
Investors
+49 211 88245-488
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klöckner & Co SE
|Peter-Müller-Straße 24
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-8824-5900
|E-mail:
|info@kloeckner.com
|Internet:
|www.kloeckner.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KC01000, DE000KC11116
|WKN:
|KC0100, KC1111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52
|EQS News ID:
|2377158
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377158 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
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