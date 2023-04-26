26.04.2023 08:20:32

EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Premium brands KNAUS and WEINSBERG are establishing themselves as leading brands for motorhomes in Germany

EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous
Knaus Tabbert AG: Premium brands KNAUS and WEINSBERG are establishing themselves as leading brands for motorhomes in Germany

26.04.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Multi-brand strategy for chassis leads to visible competitive advantage for the group brands KNAUS and WEINSBERG
  • Market leader in new registrations - KNAUS with 9.6 % market share strongest brand in the "full-size motorhomes in Germany" segment
  • WEINSBERG motorhomes and camper vans rank 4th in new registrations with 5.8 % market share
  • Overall German market sees new registrations rise by 5.7 % in the first three months of 2023

Jandelsbrunn. Following the strong growth spurt in the fourth quarter of 2022, the registration data for the end of March 2023 shows a sustained positive continuation of business development at Knaus Tabbert.

In the first three months of the current fiscal year 2023, 135% or 1,020 more motorhomes and camper vans of the premium brand KNAUS were registered in Germany than in the same period of 2022. Consequently, the market share for new registrations in Germany, Europe's most important sales market for leisure vehicles, also increased to a strong 9.6% (prior-year period: 4.3%). And this makes KNAUS by far the strongest brand for motorhomes in Germany in terms of new registrations.

 "We have addressed the supply chain issues with foresight in terms of a long-term sustainable strategy. This means we have added four new chassis suppliers, launched 16 new model options based on the new chassis from Mercedes, MAN, VW and Ford for the current 2023 season (August 2022 - July 2023) and further strengthened our Rent and Travel digital rental brand. With the clear result of market leadership in new registrations in Germany" said Gerd Adamietzki, CSO

The WEINSBERG brand also secured a top position in the registration statistics with a market share of 5.8% (prior-year period: 4.3%) as of the end of March 2023 and currently occupies fourth place in Germany.

"This extremely gratifying business development is based not only on the successful implementation of our multi-brand strategy for chassis but also, of course, to a significant extent on a strong and established dealer network," commented Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG. "We are pleased with this very positive development and will continue and even strengthen the measures taken for all Group brands. Innovative product solutions, technological progress and state-of-the-art design form the success factors to sustainably establish our premium and luxury brands as market leaders in the European market."

Contact
Press:Stefan Diehl // +49 162 9081044 // s.diehl@knaustabbert.de
IR: Manuel Taverne // +49 152 020 929 09 // m.taverne@knaustabbert.de


26.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1617037

 
End of News EQS News Service

1617037  26.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1617037&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Knaus Tabbert 45,85 -0,76% Knaus Tabbert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen