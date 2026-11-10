Knaus Tabbert Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504
|
10.11.2026 14:31:13
EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert more than doubles adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026
|
EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Knaus Tabbert more than doubles adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026
Knaus Tabbert AG significantly improved its profitability in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year despite a challenging market environment. With Group revenue of EUR 697.0 million (previous year: EUR 761.5 million), adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 19.8 million to EUR 40.5 million, more than doubling year on year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 2.6% to 5.8%.
"Our measures to improve the cost structure and increase operational efficiency are delivering results. Despite lower revenue, we have significantly improved our profitability," said Radim Sevcik, CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG.
The improvement in earnings primarily reflects higher total output, an improved material cost ratio and measures to adjust the cost base. At the same time, the market environment continues to be characterised by subdued demand and cautious ordering behaviour among dealers. The order backlog stood at EUR 461 million as at 30 September 2026.
Knaus Tabbert confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year and continues to expect Group revenue of approximately EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 5.0% and 6.0%.
The refinancing of financial liabilities maturing in June 2027 continues to be pursued as a high priority. A binding refinancing arrangement covering the full refinancing requirement has not yet been secured.
The full quarterly statement is available at www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/.
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
|EQS News ID:
|2431898
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431898 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbert
Analysen zu Knaus Tabbert
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Knaus Tabbert
|8,29
|-6,33%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.