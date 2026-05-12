EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert starts the 2026 financial year with improved profitability

EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Knaus Tabbert starts the 2026 financial year with improved profitability



12.05.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST

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First-quarter revenue of EUR 249.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA rises to EUR 15.6 million

Free cash flow more than doubled

Full-year 2026 forecast confirmed

Knaus Tabbert AG has started the 2026 financial year with a significant improvement in its earnings performance. Despite a decline in revenue due to lower sales volumes and a change in the product mix, the company has noticeably increased its operating profitability.

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2026 stood at EUR 249.1 million, compared with EUR 295.6 million in the previous year. This represents a decline of 15.7%. Sales volumes fell by 8.3% to 5,190 units. Whilst motorhomes were significantly below the previous year’s level, camper vans recorded an 18.7% increase in sales.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 15.6 million, up from EUR 8.5 million in the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 6.3%, up from 2.9%. Net profit stood at EUR 3.8 million, compared with a loss of EUR 4.7 million in the previous year.

“The performance in the first quarter shows further positive effects of our measures to adjust the cost base and increase productivity,” says Radim Sevcik, CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG. “At the same time, the market environment remains challenging. We are therefore consistently aligning our structures with a normalised demand environment.”

Free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 30.5 million, compared with EUR 14.6 million in the previous year. Cash flow from operating activities rose to EUR 32.6 million. The order backlog stood at EUR 363 million as at 31 March 2026, up from EUR 341 million in the previous year.

The Executive Board confirms its forecast for the full year 2026. Consolidated revenue of around EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 7.0% are still expected.



The full report can be found on the website: Reports & presentations | Knaus Tabbert AG