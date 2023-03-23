EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse Releases Annual Report and Announces Dividend Proposal

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse Releases Annual Report and Announces Dividend Proposal



23.03.2023 / 15:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Knorr-Bremse Releases Annual Report and Announces Dividend Proposal

Knorr-Bremse releases Annual Report for fiscal year 2022

Virtual Annual General Meeting convened for May 5, 2023

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board to propose 1.45 dividend per share for fiscal year 2022 to Annual General Meeting

Munich, March 23, 2023 Today, the Knorr-Bremse AG published the Annual Report for fiscal year 2022. As the issue of sustainability is one of Knorr-Bremse's top priorities, the Annual Report will no longer be available in print, but only in digital form and can be accessed on the website at Investor Relations / Financial Publications & Presentations.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG have resolved to propose a dividend of 1.45 per share for fiscal year 2022 to the Annual General Meeting. The distribution ratio is equivalent to around 46% of Groups net income for 2022 and is thus in line with the existing dividend policy, which envisions a 40-50% payout to shareholders.

The dividend distribution is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, which has been convened for May 5, 2023: Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG will again be held virtually this year.



Media Contacts:

Claudia Züchner, Spokeswoman, Financial Communications

Phone: +49 89 3547 2582, e-mail: claudia.zuechner@knorr-bremse.com

Investor Relations:

Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3547 182310, e-mail: andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremses products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 31,600 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2022, Knorr-Bremses two divisions together generated revenues of 7.1 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. One of Germanys most successful industrial companies, Knorr-Bremse profits from the key global megatrends of urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.