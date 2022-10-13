|
EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Marc Llistosella to Become the New Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG
Marc Llistosella to Become the New Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG
Munich, October 13, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG voted unanimously at its meeting today to appoint Marc Llistosella as the Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023.
Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chairman of the Knorr-Bremse AG Supervisory Board, said, I am extremely delighted that we have been able to gain Marc Llistosella as the new Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse. He is an impressive corporate leader with an excellent reputation and many years of management experience, especially in technology, operations, sales, and strategy. In recent years, he has also been active in the mobility sector as an investor and start-up founder. As a result, he is just as familiar with the world of a global technology corporation as he is with the agile spirit of a young company. I am firmly convinced that he will return KnorrBremse to its former strength with his international background in the capital goods sector, his extensive experience in top-level management, especially in Asia, his ability to see things through, and his soft skills.
Marc Llistosella was most recently active in investor and start-up founder roles, for example at Vaionic, a start-up specializing in the development of electric drive systems, and Einride, a Swedish company that develops electric and self-driving commercial vehicles. He is a member of the advisory or supervisory boards at both companies, and the 55-year-old business graduate and economist will retain both of these positions going forward. Up until 2018, he was CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia. Before then, he led the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles subsidiary for multiple years as Chief Executive Officer. This position saw him oversee the launch of Daimlers commercial vehicles in the Indian market, among other things.
Marc Llistosella, designated CEO of KnorrBremse AG: KnorrBremse is a fascinating company and a true icon of German industry. It has stood for safe transportation for over 115 years and, as a global market leader, it drives innovation for sustainable, safety-critical system solutions. Together with its employees and the Executive Board team, and in close communication with the Supervisory Board, we will build further on the enormous potential of this company.
Dr. Ploss thanks Frank Weber on behalf of the Supervisory Board for his outstanding dedication and commitment as interim Spokesman for the Executive Board. Frank Weber has taken on the role of Executive Board Spokesman alongside his duties as Chief Financial Officer since mid-March.
Phone: +49 89 3547 1942, e-mail: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com
Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547 182310, e-mail: andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com
About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremses products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 30,500 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2021, Knorr-Bremses two divisions together generated revenues of 6.7 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. One of Germanys most successful industrial companies, Knorr-Bremse profits from the key global megatrends of urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and automated driving.
