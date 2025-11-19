EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse and VTG sign strategic framework agreement and push digitalization in rail freight transport

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge

Knorr-Bremse and VTG sign strategic framework agreement and push digitalization in rail freight transport



19.11.2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST

Strategic partnership between Knorr-Bremse and VTG Rail UK accelerates digital modernization of rail freight transport in the United Kingdom

Exclusive multi-million euro framework agreement for the delivery of at least 2,000 Knorr-Bremse FreightControl Sentinel systems for freight cars by 2029

Knorr-Bremse benefits from significant digitalization needs in the rail sector and leverages business potential for smart solutions such as Wagon-as-a-Service

FreightControl Sentinel monitors and controls wheel rotation as well as the condition of braking system components, identifying maintenance requirements and potential defects

FreightControl Sentinel is a key element of Knorr-Bremse’s Digital Freight Train technology program, which also includes pioneering developments such as the FreightLink digital automatic coupler

Munich, November 19, 2025 – Knorr-Bremse and VTG Rail UK, a leading European provider of freight car leasing services, have signed a long-term framework agreement for the exclusive supply of Knorr-Bremse FreightControl Sentinel systems – an innovative solution for increasing safety, availability, and efficiency in freight rail operations.

Until the end of 2029, Knorr-Bremse will deliver at least 2,000 wagon sets of the technology, which significantly reduces wheel defects such as wheel flats and already forms the digital backbone of the VTG iWagon platform as a pioneering pilot project. The agreement is a further step toward the urgently needed digitalization of rail freight transport and underscores the close technological partnership between the two companies.

Mario Beinert, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems: “With this pioneering project, Knorr-Bremse and VTG Rail UK are pursuing the goal of sustainably increasing the availability, efficiency, and competitiveness of rail freight transport. With FreightControl Sentinel, Knorr-Bremse is once again positioning itself as a pioneer for modular, scalable digital solutions with tangible customer value. The solution transforms new and existing freight cars into intelligent iWagons with continuous monitoring of safety-related components, thereby optimizing planning, maintenance, and operation of fleets for operators. In addition to the rollout in the UK, we will soon be offering the solutions in other rail markets – starting with Europe.”

Paul Goodhand, Managing Director Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems UK: “The contract with VTG is a milestone in our mission to take freight car fleets in the United Kingdom to a new level. In particular, we are setting new standards together with VTG in how technology, data, and connectivity improve safety and operational efficiency in rail freight transport. Preventing wheel flats in particular helps to increase safety and performance on freight rail. The contract is a sign of strong cooperation and demonstrates our joint commitment to the digital future of rail transport.”

Long-term partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, VTG Rail UK has committed to purchasing a minimum of 2,000 wagon sets of FreightControl Sentinel technology by the end of 2029. The order volume for Knorr-Bremse is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The partnership includes the delivery and integration of the technology into the vehicles as well as the joint further development of future system generations and digital dashboards.

The iWagon is the result of close cooperation between VTG Rail UK and Knorr-Bremse. Its innovation and market relevance are based on a combination of mechatronic components, modern sensor technology, and intelligent data analysis. Powered by axle generators and using wheel slide protection technology developed by Knorr-Bremse, FreightControl Sentinel enables immediate monitoring of wheels and brake condition. This reduces the risk of wheel and rail damage, optimizes maintenance schedules, and increases operational safety.

Digital growth opportunities

Since the contract was signed, VTG Rail UK has already received a significant number of orders for iWagons with FreightControl Sentinel on board for customers such as Heidelberg Materials, Breedon Group, Tarmac, and Alvance British Aluminium and many others. Following the successful launch in the UK, Knorr-Bremse plans to roll out FreightControl Sentinel technology in European markets where there is significant demand for digital solutions and thus market and growth opportunities for digital services. In particular, data-based models such as Wagon-as-a-Service as integrated monitoring and diagnostic services for wagon fleets offer great business potential, which Knorr-Bremse intends to leverage in the long term.

As a standalone solution, FreightControl Sentinel is a key component of Knorr-Bremse’s Digital Freight Train technology program. It includes groundbreaking technological developments such as the FreightLink digital automatic coupler and the FreightControl automation system, which enable mission-critical train functions such as automatic coupling, safe remote uncoupling, and automatic brake testing. In total, automatization technologies are expected to revolutionize freight train operations that are still run largely manual today.

Caption: iWagons equipped with FreightControl Sentinel mark the next step in the digitalization of rail freight transport in the United Kingdom – with huge potential for other markets. | © VTG Rail UK

Caption 2: FreightControl Sentinel is an innovative solution for increasing safety, availability, and efficiency in freight rail operations. | © Knorr-Bremse

Media contact:

Julian Ebert | Spokesperson Rail Mobility | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 35471497; E julian.ebert@knorr-bremse.com

