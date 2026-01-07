EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse finalizes purchase of Duagon, enhancing growth of its global rail business

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover

Knorr-Bremse finalizes purchase of Duagon, enhancing growth of its global rail business



07.01.2026 / 09:39 CET/CEST

By acquiring Duagon, Knorr-Bremse will significantly expand its expertise in signaling technology as well as electronic and software solutions for the rail industry

The acquisition will make Knorr-Bremse a leading supplier in an attractive growth segment

Duagon has achieved a compound annual growth rate of around 15% in recent years

Significant potential for synergies and cost savings benefiting revenue, research and development, purchasing, and other areas

Munich, January 7, 2026 – Knorr-Bremse has finalized its acquisition of Duagon Group, headquartered in Dietikon, Switzerland. By acquiring one of the leading suppliers of electronics, hardware and software solutions for the rail industry, Knorr-Bremse will hone its technological expertise in embedded electronics and signaling technology for trains and train tracks, enhancing profitable growth in its Rail Division. The acquisition is a further milestone in the BOOST strategy, Knorr-Bremse’s program to safeguard its long-term economic strength and success.

Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: “Acquiring Duagon will strengthen our future positioning from both a technological and a financial perspective. In particular, it will allow us to tap into significant business opportunities for fast-growing, high-margin product lines for trains and rail infrastructure. We would like to warmly welcome Duagon’s employees to Knorr-Bremse and look forward to collectively expanding our position in the global market.”

Dr. Nicolas Lange, member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with global responsibility for the Rail Division: “Duagon’s expertise in electronics, software and digital solutions is a perfect match for our portfolio. The acquisition will open up opportunities for considerable growth, particularly in our lines of business involving communication and control solutions for rail transport (Selectron) and rail signaling technology (KB Signaling). All in all, it will allow us to reinforce our position as a leading Tier 1 partner for the overall system of rail transport.”

Growth business of railway electronics and signaling technology

The combined expertise of around 1,000 electronics and software experts will enable Knorr-Bremse to develop key technologies that will take the digital transformation of the rail industry to the next level. These include custom solutions and microprocessors for the next generation of high-performance control and communication systems for trains, as well as safety-critical components in signaling and track technology.

By integrating Duagon, Knorr-Bremse will also benefit from considerable synergy effects, leveraging cost potential by consolidating and strengthening its expertise in areas such as research and development and purchasing. Overall, the expertise present at Duagon will help to drive up innovation, development speed, and efficiency across multiple lines of business at Knorr-Bremse.

Attractive long-term growth

Duagon achieved a compound annual growth rate of around 15% between 2022 and 2025, a development Knorr-Bremse expects to be clearly sustained over the coming years. The acquisition will also make Knorr-Bremse a leading supplier in an attractive market segment with an above-average annual growth rate. Knorr-Bremse expects Duagon to generate an operating EBIT margin of around 16% (excluding integration costs) in 2026, which can be increased further in the coming years through significant revenue growth and potential cost savings. In addition, Knorr-Bremse expects EBIT-effective run-rate synergies of 5-10 million euros from the year 2028. Duagon’s customers include vehicle manufacturers, systems integrators, and infrastructure companies from the railway industry. Knorr-Bremse’s Selectron and Duagon businesses will together generate annual revenue of approximately 250 million euros and attractive profits.

Caption: By acquiring Duagon Knorr-Bremse will significantly expand its expertise in electronics, software and digital solutions for safety-related applications in rail transport. | © Knorr-Bremse

