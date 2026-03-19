EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse proposes higher dividend – € 1.90 per share planned

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Annual Report

Knorr-Bremse proposes higher dividend – € 1.90 per share planned



19.03.2026 / 15:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Knorr-Bremse proposes higher dividend – € 1.90 per share planned

Dividend of € 1.90 per share proposed for the 2025 fiscal year

New elections to the Supervisory Board – Dr. Christian Schlögel nominated to succeed Dr. Sigrid Nikutta

2025 Annual Report published



Munich, March 19, 2026 – Knorr-Bremse AG wants its shareholders to benefit substantially from the company’s success once again. That is why the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of € 1.90 per share be distributed for the 2025 fiscal year. This is around 9% more than for the previous year (€ 1.75).

The regular term of office of all Supervisory Board members elected by the shareholders – Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Stephan Sturm, Kathrin Dahnke, Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, Dr. Stefan Sommer, and Julia Thiele-Schürhoff – ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2026. Dr. Nikutta, a member of the Board since 2022, has decided not to stand for re-election for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has nominated Dr. Christian Schlögel as her successor. Dr. Schlögel most recently held the post of Chief Digital Officer of Körber AG. He has around 30 years of leadership experience in global technology, software, and industrial companies. His areas of focus are software, digitalization, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence. The other five shareholder representatives are standing for re-election.

Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG:

“On behalf of the full Supervisory Board, I would like to warmly thank Ms. Nikutta for her extraordinary commitment and the constructive working relationship in recent years. During her tenure, she made a valuable contribution with her expertise and outlook, also successfully overseeing Knorr-Bremse’s entry into the new rail control, command, and signaling technology business segment. To take her place we are proposing Dr. Christian Schlögel, a proven expert in digitalization, for election to the Supervisory Board. His experience and innovative capacity are an excellent fit with Knorr-Bremse’s strategic objectives. We are confident that Dr. Schlögel can provide valuable impetus for our company’s continued development.”

The dividend payment and the new elections to the Supervisory Board require the shareholders’ approval at the virtual Annual General Meeting, for which invitations have been sent for April 30, 2026: Investor Relations/Annual General Meeting.

The 2025 Annual Report of Knorr-Bremse AG was published today and is available to download at www.knorr-bremse.com as of this moment.

Contacts:

Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer | Senior Vice President Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 1941; E alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com

Claudia Züchner | Spokesperson Corporate/Finance | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 2582; E claudia.zuechner@knorr-bremse.com

Investor Relations contact:

Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr- Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 0593; E andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other innovative solutions for the rail and commercial vehicle industry. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. Around 30,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2025, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.8 billion worldwide. For over 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

Disclaimer

This publication has been independently prepared by Knorr-Bremse AG. It may contain forward-looking statements which address key issues such as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions, and product developments. These forward-looking statements – like any business activity in a global environment – are always associated with uncertainty. They are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in Knorr-Bremse’s disclosures. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or should assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performances, or achievements of Knorr-Bremse may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “want,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Knorr-Bremse does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This publication may include supplemental financial measures – not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework – that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP measures). Knorr-Bremse’s financial position, financial performance, and cash flows should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative supplemental financial measures. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary despite the use of the same or similar terminology.