EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Renews CFO Frank Weber’s Contract Early by Five Years

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract

Knorr-Bremse Renews CFO Frank Weber’s Contract Early by Five Years



29.04.2026 / 13:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Knorr-Bremse Renews CFO Frank Weber’s Contract Early by Five Years

Munich, April 29, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has unanimously renewed the contract of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Board member Frank Weber (56) early for a further five years as of April 1, 2027. A member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG since 2020, Frank Weber is responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting, Controlling, Taxes, Treasury, M&A, Sustainability, Investor Relations, Real Estate, and Indirect Procurement.

Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG: “Since taking over as CFO in 2020, Frank Weber has steered the finances of Knorr-Bremse AG with a high degree of professionalism, clarity, and strategic foresight in a challenging economic environment. He has built a reputation for transparent, reliable communication with both internal and external capital markets stakeholders, while consistently prioritizing financial resilience. The Supervisory Board is confident that Frank Weber will continue to play a key role in the company’s successful development in the years ahead.”

Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: “By extending his contract early the Supervisory Board underscores complete confidence in Frank Weber’s work. I, for one, am delighted that he will remain a leading light at the company in the coming years, ensuring continuity within the Executive Board. As Chief Financial Officer, Frank Weber is one of the key driving forces behind our strong financial performance, thereby laying the groundwork for targeted investments in future-oriented areas and expanding our leading market position.”

Frank Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust placed in me. Together, we have made Knorr-Bremse more financially resilient in recent years, clearly aligned our capital allocation with our strategic goals, and driven up our profitability and cash flow generation. I intend to build on this progress and further advance Knorr-Bremse’s successful development together with the Executive Board and our colleagues worldwide.”

Caption: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has renewed CFO Frank Weber’s contract early, extending it by five years. | © Knorr-Bremse

Media contact:

Claudia Züchner | Spokeswoman, Financial Communications | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 2582; E claudia.zuechner@knorr-bremse.com

Investor Relations contact:

Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 0593; E andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other innovative solutions for the rail and commercial vehicle industry. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. Approximately 30,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2025, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.8 billion. For more than 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

Disclaimer

This publication has been independently prepared by Knorr-Bremse AG. It may contain forward-looking statements which address key issues such as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions, and product developments. These forward-looking statements – like any business activity in a global environment – are always associated with uncertainty. They are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in Knorr-Bremse’s disclosures. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or should assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performances, or achievements of Knorr-Bremse may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “want,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. Knorr-Bremse does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This publication may include supplemental financial measures – not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework – that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP measures). Knorr-Bremse’s financial position, financial performance, and cash flows should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative supplemental financial measures. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary despite the use of the same or similar terminology.