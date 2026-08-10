EQS-News: Kontron AG: All conditions of the mandatory tender offer of Ennoconn Corporation are met – Settlement will take place shortly

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Kontron AG: All conditions of the mandatory tender offer of Ennoconn Corporation are met – Settlement will take place shortly



10.08.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, Austria, August 10, 2026 – Kontron AG , a global leader in IoT technology, announces that all terms and conditions of the offer have been met and that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has already been cleared in Germany. According to Ennoconn Corporation, the closing of the offer will take place on August 20, 2026.

There has been no material shift in the shares offered. At the settlement, Ennoconn holds 48.36% of the shares in Kontron AG in accordance with the shareholding notification and will not hold a majority of the voting rights after the completion of the offer. Ennoconn does not plan to further expand its shareholding in Kontron AG.

Kontron will remain independent. The existing management will continue to pursue the course of technological leadership and the expansion of the Software and Solutions segment. To this end, it is also planned to push ahead with the cooperation with Foxconn/Ennoconn and thus achieve EUR 40 million in synergies in the medium term.

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About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries in achieving economic goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transportation to advanced communications, connectivity, medical and energy solutions, the company provides value-added technologies to its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of Deutsche Börse and employs around 6,500 people in over 20 countries worldwide.

Media Contacts

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com



Jan Lauer

Profile Marketing OHG

Phone: +49 (0) 531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-marketing.com

Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Phone: +43 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com







All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.