EQS-News: Kontron AG decides to continue the share Buyback Program II 2023 for own shares

8 November 2023 | Austria
On 8 November 2023, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to continue the ongoing share buyback program for own shares ("Buyback Program II 2023") unchanged by utilizing the authorization granted by the shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023, published on 8 November 2023 via an electronic information dissemination system. The terms of the Buyback Program II 2023, published on 27 September 2023, remain unchanged.
The share buyback under the Buyback Program II 2023 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution. The volume under the Buyback Program II amounts to up to 4,000,000 shares in total, with the share buyback under the Buyback Program II 2023 already taking place since Monday, 2 October 2023, and until (and including) Tuesday, 1 October 2024, at the latest.
Details on the Buyback Program II 2023 will be published on the website of Kontron AG under the following link: https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html
Terms of the Buyback Program II 2023:
Date of the granted authorization by the shareholder meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG): 8 November 2023 (published on 8 November 2023)
Start and provisional duration: 2 October 2023 until (and including) 1 October 2024 at the latest
Type of securities: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5)
Intended volume: up to 4,000,000 shares, representing approx. 6.26 % of the current share capital of Kontron AG
Maximum amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Buyback Program II 2023: EUR 70,000,000
Price limits (highest price and lowest price per share): The price must not exceed the threshold of 10% higher or lower than the average share price of the last 5 trading days prior to the purchase of shares. The relevant share price is the average closing price of Kontron AG shares in XETRA trading (or any equivalent successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Type of repurchase: Via stock exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)
Reason for the repurchase: Utilization of own shares for all purposes under applicable laws and in accordance with the authorization granted by the shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023
Effects of the Buyback Program II 2023 on the admission of the shares to listing on the stock exchange: None
The share buyback is being processed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.
Important notice: Details on transactions made under the Buyback Program II 2023 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html
This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG.
