23.10.2023 07:00:16
EQS-News: Kontron AG: Kontron announces two design wins in the field of energy management amounting to a total of EUR 25 million
Linz, October 23, 2023 – Kontron is pleased to announce two design wins with combined lifetime revenues of approximately EUR 25 million, Kontron will support its customers with solutions in the field of energy management.
The second design win comes from an existing long-term customer in the energy management area who will equip a second product line with Kontron technology. The leading company in the energy management industry manufactures automation components for industrial drive control applications. In this project, Kontron’s customized system control center handles up to 100 drives, each operating at a different and changing speed as needed. The solution prolongs the lifecycle of an existing application for approximately 3 to 5 years. Lifetime revenues amount to EUR 10 million, spanning over 5 years.
Kontron has extensive experience in delivering critical solutions to the energy sector. Many energy providers rely on Kontron's solutions. In addition to guaranteed long-term availability Kontron offers long-term services and global technical support for the systems.
About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,500 employees with subsidiaries in more than 20 countries around the world.
