Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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30.07.2026 15:01:24
EQS-News: Kontron AG: Mandatory tender offer acceptance period concluded - Regulatory review process pending - No majority for Ennoconn
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EQS-News: Kontron AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer
Linz, Austria, July 30, 2026 – Kontron AG, a leading global IoT technology company, today announced that a total of 12.289.840 million shares have been tendered to Ennoconn Corporation following the end of the acceptance period of the mandatory public offer (about 19.5%). Ennoconn will not hold a majority of the voting rights following completion of the transaction.
In accordance with the published offer terms, shareholders retain the right to withdraw their acceptance until all required regulatory approvals have been obtained. Consequently, the final participation rate will be determined following completion of the regulatory review process.
Completion of the transaction remains subject to the required foreign direct investment approval in Germany. Within the framework of the Foreign Trade and Payments Act (AWG), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy examines whether the acquisition affects the security or regulatory interests of the Federal Republic of Germany. Kontron is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities throughout these established regulatory processes. The duration of the review and the approval will depend on the respective authorities' assessments.
The Company remains committed to transparent communication and will provide updates as material developments occur and as required under applicable legal and regulatory obligations.
The conclusion of the acceptance period represents an important milestone in the transaction process. Kontron remains focused on delivering long-term value through technology leadership, operational excellence and continued execution of its strategic priorities.
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About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.
Media Contact
All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.
30.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|EQS News ID:
|2374696
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2374696 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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