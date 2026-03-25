EQS-News: Kontron AG resolves on a new Share Buyback Program I 2026 for own shares

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Kontron AG resolves on a new Share Buyback Program I 2026 for own shares



25.03.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





25 March 2026 | Austria

On 25 March 2026, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new buyback program for own shares ("Share Buyback Program I 2026") in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the ordinary Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2025, published on 13 June 2025 via an electronic information dissemination system.

The share buyback under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution. The volume under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to up to 2.900.000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.54% of the current share capital of Kontron AG and the Share Buyback Program I 2026 is planned to commence on Thursday, 26 March 2026 (terms of the Share Buyback Program I 2026 are outlined below).

Details on the Share Buyback Program I 2026 will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

Terms of the Share Buyback Program I 2026:

Date of the granted authorization by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG): 11 June 2025 (published on 13 June 2025)

Start and provisional duration: on or about 26 March 2026 until 30 September 2026 at the latest

Type of securities: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5)

Intended volume: up to 2.900.000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.54% of the current share capital of Kontron AG

Maximum amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Share Buyback Program I 2026: EUR 50 million. In line with legal requirements, Kontron may resolve to extend the program by means of a separate resolution.

Price limits (highest price and lowest price per share): The price must not exceed the threshold of 10% higher or lower than the average share price of the last 5 trading days prior to the purchase of shares. The relevant share price is the average closing price of Kontron AG shares in XETRA trading (or any equivalent successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Price cap (cumulative):

Purchase price range not above 10% of the average price of the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading (according to the authorization by the Annual General Meeting); EUR 24

Lowest price (cumulative):

Purchase price range not under 10% of the average price in the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading (according to the authorization by the Annual General Meeting); At least EUR 1.00 per share (proportionate amount of the share capital).

Type of repurchase: Via stock exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Reason for the repurchase: Utilization of own shares for all purposes under applicable laws and in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2025.

Effects of the Share Buyback Program I 2026 on the admission of the shares to listing on the stock exchange: None

The share buyback is being processed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.

Important notice: Details on transactions made under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG.