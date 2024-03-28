EQS-News: Kontron AG with a strong year as a pure IoT player

|
Linz, 28.03.2024: Kontron AG, the leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today published its strong financial performance for the fiscal year 2023. This period marked another record year in Kontron's history, showcasing financial growth and a strategic shift towards IoT.
Revenues totaled EUR 1,226 million in 2023, which was 15.3% higher than the previous year (2022: EUR 1,064 million). Organic growth came in at 9.5%. Net profit from ongoing business increased to EUR 75.3 million, which is more than double compared to the net profit in 2021 (adjusted: EUR 30.5 million) and a plus of 36% versus 2022 (adjusted: EUR 55.5 million) comparing the IoT development.
The sale of the IT service business in 2022 allowed Kontron to fully concentrate on the IoT sector and strengthen its technology through the strategic acquisitions of Comlab, Telit, Bsquare, and Hartmann W-IE-NE-R. The acquisition beginning of 2024 of the majority in Katek Group and its GreenTec Division marks Kontron’s entry into environmental technology, promising a leap forward in technological capabilities.
Order entries in 2023 were at EUR 1,452m which is 16% more than revenues generated in the same time period. Looking ahead, Kontron is excited about the potential for 2024. With a solid backlog worth EUR 1,686 million, Kontron is on track for another great year.
“2023 was a great year for Kontron, and 2024 will be even better,“ said Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG. “We have several product innovations like KontronOS and KontronGrid at the start which will boost our growth. With this at hand, we confirm our 2024 guidance with revenue of at least EUR 1.9 billion and a net profit of approx. EUR 100 million.”
About Kontron AG
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.
