Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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06.08.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: Kontron AG with Q2 figures - Forecast for the full year confirmed
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EQS-News: Kontron AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
- Revenues of EUR 373.4 million in Q2 (PY: EUR 371.6 million adj.)
- Adj. EBITDA EUR 54.7 million (PY: EUR 45.6 million adj.)
- Order backlog of EUR 2,750 million (PY: EUR 2,495 million)
Linz, Austria, August 6, 2026 – Kontron AG, a leading global IoT technology company, today announced its financial figures for the first half of 2026. The first half of 2026 was characterized by sustained revenue growth in the core areas of Cybersolutions +16.3%, Aerospace & Defense +31.8% and Transportation +11.0%. At the same time, sales in the GreenTec division fell by 42.8%.
In the first half of 2026, Kontron generated total revenue of EUR 737.1 million (6M 2025: EUR 729.0 million adjusted), with revenue increasing by 2.6% compared to Q1 2026. Adjusted for the impact of the deconsolidated companies (EUR 55.1 million), revenue from the operating business grew by 1.1% on an organic basis.
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 100.8 million in the first half of the year (6M 2025: EUR 90.9 million adjusted). The figures were adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR 16.4 million in 2026 and special income from deconsolidation in 2025. Adjusted net income after minorities amounted to EUR 48.8 million or EUR 0.78 per share and reported EUR 34.9 million or EUR 0.56 per share. The previous year's figures amounted to EUR 46.5 million or EUR 0.76 and reported EUR 88.9 million or EUR 1.45 per share.
At the end of the first half of the year, Kontron had already successfully completed a large part of its strategic realignment. The restructuring program in the GreenTec division includes the reduction of 500 jobs. Of these, 424 have already been concluded or agreed. The program is expected to be completed in the third quarter. The cost savings of over EUR 30 million per year will become fully visible from the 2027 financial year.
Kontron has also further expanded its technological leadership position in the areas of cybersecurity, edge AI, FRMCS and 5G communication, while continuing its consistent focus on high-margin software and IoT solutions. Today, more than 60% of development activities are already accounted for by the Software + Solutions division. Kontron is one of the world's technology leaders in key technologies such as VPX for defense applications, FRMCS for digital rail transport, and AI Cybersecurity.
Operating cash flow amounted to EUR -13.8 million in the first half of the year (6M 2025: EUR 16.3 million) and reflects in particular the temporary strong build-up of inventories of over EUR 47 million in the wake of the chip crisis. As of June 30, 2026, Kontron had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 171.5 million. Equity increased to EUR 749.3 million, which corresponds to an equity ratio of around 41.7%. Net debt amounted to EUR 253.1 million at the end of the first half of the year.
The order backlog at the end of the first half of the year reached a new record level of EUR 2,750 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 2,495 million). The very high book-to-bill ratio was 1.55 in the second quarter of 2026 and underlines the enormously high demand for Kontron AG's products and solutions in the coming years.
For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board confirms the outlook of revenue slightly above the previous year's level of EUR 1,607 million. Taking into account the sold businesses of EUR 75 million, this results in organic growth of 8%. The strong allocation of microchips to AI data centers led to customer backlogs (delinquent backlog) of EUR 50.4 million in the first half of 2026.
The Management Board continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of EUR 225 million for 2026 before restructuring expenses of around EUR 25 million.
The 2026 half-year report is available on the website under www.kontron.com in the Investor Relations section.
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About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.
Media Contact
All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.
06.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|EQS News ID:
|2378262
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378262 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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