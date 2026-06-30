EQS-News: Kontron AIS Wins Major Software Contract for Rail Yard Modernization in Belgium

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron AIS Wins Major Software Contract for Rail Yard Modernization in Belgium



30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, Austria, June 30, 2026 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT Technology, has secured a major infrastructure contract in Belgium through its software subsidiary Kontron AIS. The award was made as part of a consortium with Belgian company Cegelec Infra Technics sa./nv. The project covers the modernization of key control components at the Antwerp rail yard. The contract value for Kontron AIS is in the double-digit million range.

The contract was awarded through an international tender, in which Kontron AIS, a specialist in industrial software solutions, prevailed as part of the consortium with Cegelec Infra Technics against several competing bidders.

Antwerp North is the second largest marshalling yard in Europe, making it a key hub in European freight rail transport. Its direct connection to the Port of Antwerp makes it one of the most important transshipment points for international goods transport. The contracting authority is the Belgian infrastructure operator Infrabel nv.

The project focuses on renewing the control and automation systems used for automated train formation. Existing systems will be replaced with a modern and future-ready solution that ensures long-term availability of spare parts. As part of the project, Kontron AIS, a member of Kontron’s software division, will renew the entire route and brake control systems, along with the control of remote-operated shunting locomotives. Operational safety and system availability are top priorities in this software development.

The project will utilise Kontron AIS’s YardLynx software – a flexible, modular control solution designed to meet diverse requirements and scenarios in train formation yards. The modernization includes subsystems B2 and C2, with a total of 96 classification tracks. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

Michael Jacob, Managing Director of Kontron AIS, which part of Kontron’s software division, explains: “The Antwerp contract is a milestone for our company. It shows that we can compete internationally with our complete software offering and that we are recognized as a reliable technology partner for complex infrastructure projects.”

With this project, Kontron AIS is continuing to expand its software business in the international railway infrastructure market. For Kontron AG, the contract confirms the growing importance of secure and reliably operable digitalization solutions in the field of public transportation systems.

Further information:

An image in high resolution is provided here:

https://cloud.profil-pr.com/index.php/s/oCipCK8N5L9c7ba

Further information on YardLynx: https://kontron-ais.com/en/products/yardlynx

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.

Follow Kontron AIS:

Kontron AIS on LinkedIn

About Kontron AIS

Kontron AIS GmbH has been setting benchmarks in industrial software development for over 30 years. An experienced team of more than 250 employees stands for proven software products and customized digitalization solutions. This enables machine and equipment builders as well as factory operators to break new ground in automation and secure long-term competitive advantages. Together with its customers, Kontron AIS implements intelligent digitalization strategies worldwide, paving the way for the smart manufacturing of tomorrow.

As a subsidiary of Kontron AG, Kontron AIS provides comprehensive IoT solutions from a single source, covering both hardware and software. A global network ensures project management, service and support on a global scale.

Further information: https://kontron-ais.com

Media contacts



Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG – Communications

Tel: +49 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com



Jan Lauer

Profil PR OHG

Tel: +49 531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-pr.com



All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.