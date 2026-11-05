EQS-News: Kontron publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026 – forecast confirmed

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Kontron publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026 – forecast confirmed



05.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Revenues in the first nine months of 2026 at EUR 1,102.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 1,123.6 million adjusted)

Adj. EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026 at EUR 151.0 million (9M 2025: EUR 140.1 million adjusted)

Order backlog EUR 2,751.9 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 2,495.3 million)

Forecast for 2026 confirmed

Linz, 05. November 2026 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT technology, today announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026. From January to September 2026, Kontron generated revenues of EUR 1,102.9 million, compared to EUR 1,181.9 million in the same period of the previous year (adjusted for deconsolidations: EUR 1,123.6 million).

EBITDA amounted to EUR 125.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 193.6 million) or EUR 151.0 million adjusted (9M 2025: EUR 140.1 million adjusted). In the first nine months of 2026, extraordinary restructuring costs incurred by EUR 25.1 million, while the prior-year period was boosted by one-off income from the deconsolidation of the COM business. Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to EUR 52.7 million, compared to EUR 110.8 million in the previous year. The previous year's result was impacted by the deconsolidation of the COM business with a corresponding profit.

Kontron completed the restructuring program initiated at the end of 2025 in the GreenTec division in the third quarter of 2026 as planned. This paves the way for cost savings of more than EUR 30 million per year. The first effects of the restructuring were already visible in the third quarter of 2026, and the measures will take full effect from the 2027 financial year.

Operating cash flow reached EUR 4.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to EUR 49.7 million in the same period of the previous year. The development of cash flow was influenced by the build-up of inventories in connection with the strained availability of memory chips. The products and chips will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will significantly improve the annual cash flow.

The liquidity situation improved significantly, which is mainly due to the cash receipt of the outstanding receivables from the deconsolidation of the COM business. As of September 30, 2026, Kontron had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 246.1 million. Equity increased to EUR 777.1 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 43.4%. Net debt decreased to EUR 135.2 million at the end of September 2026.

The order backlog at the end of September 2026 reached EUR 2,751.9 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 2,495.3 million). The book-to-bill in the first nine months of 2026 is 1.23, underlining the high demand for Kontron's products.

The memory chip crisis has led to an increase in the volume of products not yet delivered to 68.6 million, the majority of which are to be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2026 and thus support revenues and EBITDA. For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board continues to expect revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion at the previous year's level and EBITDA of around EUR 200 million (EUR 225 million before one-off costs from the restructuring). Due to the settlement talks with the VW Group, which is not purchasing the agreed quantities despite a binding order, there could be a need for impairment of intangible assets of up to EUR 25 million. Any depreciation and amortization is not cash effective and does not affect EBITDA.

The quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2026 is available on http://www.kontron.com in the Investor Relations section.

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About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 6,300 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Media Contacts

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com













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