EQS-News: Kontron secures a new European customer for 5G automotive modules manufactured in Germany

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron secures a new European customer for 5G automotive modules manufactured in Germany



21.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Kontron’s 5G technology into a leading European OEM’s vehicle platform – a milestone for European technological sovereignty, cybersecurity and resilient supply chains

Linz, Austria, July 21, 2026 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/embedded computer technology (ECT), has secured a new European customer for its 5G Automotive Network Access Devices (NADs), which are developed and manufactured in Germany. These devices will be integrated into the vehicle platform of a leading European car manufacturer. Initially, Kontron expects to supply around 150,000 5G NAD modules, worth a double-digit million figure.

Kontron sees the potential to more than triple the supply volume, should the car manufacturer roll out the technology to further vehicle platforms. The modules are manufactured at the new production facility in Düsseldorf, where production officially began on 13 July 2026 in the presence of federal and state government representatives. With development in Berlin and manufacturing in Düsseldorf, Kontron is currently the only provider worldwide to develop 5G communication modules in Europe and manufacture them in Germany.

A milestone for Europe’s digital sovereignty

This contract represents a significant milestone in Kontron’s strategy to establish a European alternative to non-European suppliers of mobile communications modules, as it marks the first time these modules will be used in a vehicle platform of a European car manufacturer. 5G communications modules play a key role in digital transformation. They are used, amongst other things, in vehicles, industrial plants, rail systems and critical infrastructure.

In view of increasing demands for cyber security, supply chain resilience and technological sovereignty, the availability of European communication modules is becoming increasingly important from a strategic perspective. By developing and manufacturing in Germany, Kontron is able to offer its customers short supply chains, high quality standards and a trustworthy European supply chain.

“This order demonstrates that European OEMs and their suppliers are placing increasing emphasis on technological independence, cybersecurity, and resilient supply chains. Our 5G modules, which are developed and manufactured in Germany, provide a high-performance and reliable solution to these issues,” says Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG.

The NADs now commissioned form the communication interface for modern software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and enable various functions such as over-the-air updates, vehicle connectivity, remote diagnostics and future V2X applications. With the new production line in Düsseldorf, Kontron is consistently expanding its position as a European supplier of secure and high-performance 5G communication modules for automotive, industrial and rail applications.

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About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.

Media contacts



Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG – Communications

Tel: +49 (0)151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com



Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com





Jan Lauer

Profil PR OHG

Tel: +49 (0)531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-pr.com





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