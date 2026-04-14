EQS-News: Kontron secures EUR 20 million Cybersecurity contract

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron secures EUR 20 million Cybersecurity contract



14.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, April 14, 2026 – Kontron will deliver advanced cybersecurity capabilities across several institutions in CEE. The project, valued at approximately EUR 20 million, is being implemented in strategic collaboration with Darktrace, a global leader in AI-powered cyber defense.

The contract marks a significant milestone in Kontron's development into a provider of digital security solutions and underlines Kontron’s role as a key technology partner for complex, mission-critical infrastructures. The majority of the technologies and services deployed under the contract will be delivered in partnership with Darktrace, combining world-class artificial intelligence with deep local integration expertise. The contract further strengthens Kontron’s position in the structurally growing cybersecurity market and reinforces its role as a key technology partner supporting complex digital transformation projects for the public and private sector.

This agreement underscores Kontron’s long-term strategic commitment to cybersecurity - a domain in which the company has significantly expanded its portfolio, capabilities, and specialist teams in recent years. As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, demand for resilient, adaptive protection of critical infrastructure continues to rise across both public and private sectors.

Darktrace, widely recognized as a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence for cybersecurity, brings to the partnership its state-of-the-art Self Learning AI technology, designed to understand and adapt to the unique operational patterns of each digital environment. By continuously learning what constitutes “normal” behavior within an organization, Darktrace’s AI autonomously detects, responds to, and neutralizes emerging threats in real time - often before they can escalate into incidents.

The partnership represents a powerful combination of Kontron’s extensive systems integration and managed services expertise with Darktrace’s cutting-edge AI innovation. It also deepens the strategic relationship between the two companies, positioning them to address growing cybersecurity needs across Central and Eastern Europe. In recognition of its expertise and commitment, Kontron is set to become a significant Darktrace’s Partner

The contract contributes to Kontron’s continued expansion of recurring revenue streams in cybersecurity services and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy in software and high-value IoT solutions.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

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Media Contacts

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com













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