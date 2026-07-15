EQS-News: Kontron Transportation receives major order worth nearly 100 million euro

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron Transportation receives major order worth nearly 100 million euro



15.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, 15 July 2026 – Long-term contract confirms Kontron Transportation’s role as reliable technology partner for mission-critical railway communications.

Kontron Transportation has once again extended an existing framework agreement with an European railway operator. The contract covers the annual commissioning of maintenance and security services through the end of 2035, with an option to extend until 2040, thereby strengthening Kontron Transportation’s role as a long-term technology partner for the technological transformation of the future. With this significant contract award, worth nearly 100 million euro, Kontron Transportation once again underlines its comprehensive expertise in the provision and servicing of mission-critical communication systems.

The company’s solutions are designed to meet the demanding requirements of the railway sector and support operators in running their communication infrastructures securely, reliably, and in a future-proof manner. To maintain safe railway operations, short response and recovery times are essential in the event of disruptions, particularly for core systems. Years of experience have shown that Kontron Transportation’s extensive specialist expertise makes a decisive contribution in this regard. Thanks to fast remote access and in-depth expertise, critical disruptions can be efficiently diagnosed and, in many cases, resolved within a short timeframe. This makes a significant contribution to the availability and stability of the systems. In addition to high system availability, information security is becoming increasingly important. Requirements will continue to rise in the future and will call for corresponding technical and organizational measures. The framework agreement provides the necessary basis for this.

Kontron Transportation is continuously expanding its position as a reliable and long-term partner for mission-critical communication systems in the European railway sector. As one of the key pioneers of FRMCS, the company positions itself as a strong partner for comprehensive end-to-end solutions. With extensive know-how and a deep understanding of railway operators’ requirements, Kontron Transportation supports its customers in the transition from GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communication – Railway) to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) — from a seamless introduction wherever possible, to the secure parallel operation of existing and new systems during the migration phase, through to the reliable operation of future FRMCS infrastructures.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Follow Kontron:

www.kontron.com

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

Media Contacts



Alexandra Kentros Leon-Philip Kleiss

Kontron AG – Communications Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81 Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

group-pr@kontron.com ir@kontron.com

Jan Lauer

Profil Marketing OHG

Tel: +49 531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-marketing.com

About Kontron Transportation

Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video — reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently.

Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators. For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS.

The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna.

Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group.

Follow Kontron Transportation:

www.kontron.com/kontron-transportation

Kontron Transportation on LinkedIn

Kontron Transportation on Instagram

Media Contact

Susanne Schalek

Kontron Transportation GmbH

M: +43 (0) 664 601 911 880

susanne.schalek@kontron.com

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.