EQS-News: Kontron Transportation strengthens its position in the European railway market with new contracts for railway communication network solutions

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron Transportation strengthens its position in the European railway market with new contracts for railway communication network solutions



01.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, 1 September 2026 – Kontron Transportation continues to reinforce its strong position in the European railway market with new exposure in Romania.

Kontron has been awarded several contracts in the establishment of the Orient/East-Med Corridor. This strategically important route plays a vital role in connecting Romania with wider European transport flows. Kontron partners with Hitachi Rail Romania, a longstanding partner, in this project. This significant achievement confirms its leading position in the country’s railway communications market and expands its presence in Romania and the wider CEE region.

As part of the contracts, Kontron Transportation will provide a complete railway communication solution to support safe and reliable operations along the line. The project is planned to be carried out over a period of 48 months.

“Winning these new contracts is an important milestone for Kontron Transportation in Romania and reflects the trust placed in our expertise and reliability. We are proud to continue our successful cooperation with Hitachi Rail and to contribute to the modernization of key railway infrastructure in the region,” said Richard Neussl, Managing Director at Kontron Transportation.

“We are very pleased with our continued cooperation with Kontron Transportation, which has been proven through many successful projects over the years. Their expertise, reliability, and commitment to delivering mission-critical railway communication solutions make them a trusted partner for the modernization of Romania’s railway infrastructure,” said Mr. Mihai Bizau, Bid and Projects director at Hitachi Rail Romania.

Capital Markets Day 2026 – Registration reminder: Kontron’s Capital Markets Day will take place in Vienna on 17 September 2026, with participation on site or via live webcast. Investors, analysts and financial media can register for the webcast here; in-person attendance requires separate registration via ir@kontron.com.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Follow Kontron:

www.kontron.com

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

Media Contacts



Alexandra Kentros Leon-Philip Kleiss

Kontron AG – Communications Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81 Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

group-pr@kontron.com ir@kontron.com

Jan Lauer

Profil Marketing OHG

Tel: +49 531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-marketing.com

About Kontron Transportation

Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video — reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently.

Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators. For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS.

The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna.

Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group.

Follow Kontron Transportation:

www.kontron.com/kontron-transportation

Kontron Transportation on LinkedIn

Kontron Transportation on Instagram

Media Contact

Susanne Schalek

Kontron Transportation GmbH

M: +43 (0) 664 601 911 880

susanne.schalek@kontron.com

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.