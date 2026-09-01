Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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01.09.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: Kontron Transportation strengthens its position in the European railway market with new contracts for railway communication network solutions
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EQS-News: Kontron AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vienna, 1 September 2026 – Kontron Transportation continues to reinforce its strong position in the European railway market with new exposure in Romania.
Kontron has been awarded several contracts in the establishment of the Orient/East-Med Corridor. This strategically important route plays a vital role in connecting Romania with wider European transport flows. Kontron partners with Hitachi Rail Romania, a longstanding partner, in this project. This significant achievement confirms its leading position in the country’s railway communications market and expands its presence in Romania and the wider CEE region.
As part of the contracts, Kontron Transportation will provide a complete railway communication solution to support safe and reliable operations along the line. The project is planned to be carried out over a period of 48 months.
“Winning these new contracts is an important milestone for Kontron Transportation in Romania and reflects the trust placed in our expertise and reliability. We are proud to continue our successful cooperation with Hitachi Rail and to contribute to the modernization of key railway infrastructure in the region,” said Richard Neussl, Managing Director at Kontron Transportation.
“We are very pleased with our continued cooperation with Kontron Transportation, which has been proven through many successful projects over the years. Their expertise, reliability, and commitment to delivering mission-critical railway communication solutions make them a trusted partner for the modernization of Romania’s railway infrastructure,” said Mr. Mihai Bizau, Bid and Projects director at Hitachi Rail Romania.
Capital Markets Day 2026 – Registration reminder: Kontron’s Capital Markets Day will take place in Vienna on 17 September 2026, with participation on site or via live webcast. Investors, analysts and financial media can register for the webcast here; in-person attendance requires separate registration via ir@kontron.com.
About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.
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Media Contacts
Alexandra Kentros Leon-Philip Kleiss
Kontron AG – Communications Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81 Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153
group-pr@kontron.com ir@kontron.com
Jan Lauer
Profil Marketing OHG
Tel: +49 531 387 33-18
About Kontron Transportation
Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video — reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently.
Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators. For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS.
The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna.
Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group.
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Media Contact
Susanne Schalek
Kontron Transportation GmbH
M: +43 (0) 664 601 911 880
All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.
01.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|EQS News ID:
|2391344
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2391344 01.09.2026 CET/CEST
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|Kontron Buy
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|Kontron Buy
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kontron
|22,10
|1,10%