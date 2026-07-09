EQS-News: Kontron Transportation wins contract to modernize the railway communications core network for the Portuguese Railways

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron Transportation wins contract to modernize the railway communications core network for the Portuguese Railways



09.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Vienna, 9 July 2026 –Kontron Transportation is modernizing the existing railway communications core network on behalf of Infraestruturas de Portugal, the Portuguese Railways.

The award represents an important milestone for Kontron Transportation in Portugal and reinforces the company’s ability to deliver future-ready, mission-critical railway communication solutions in a highly competitive market. Kontron will become the new supplier of radio communication infrastructure, representing an important building block in supporting the continued evolution toward FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System).

The project scope includes the supply, installation, configuration, testing, commissioning and migration of the Kontron solution, along with training, documentation, maintenance and operational support. To ensure a smooth and efficient transition, the new system will be integrated with the existing infrastructure and applications.

With this contract award, Kontron Transportation further strengthens its position in the Portuguese railway market and expands its role in the modernization of railway communication networks. The project also creates new opportunities to showcase Kontron’s broader portfolio in the access domain and to support customers on their path toward next-generation communication technologies.

“We are proud to support the modernization of the Portuguese railway communication infrastructure. This project underlines our commitment to delivering reliable and future-ready communication systems for mission-critical railway operations”, says Richard Neussl, Managing Director Kontron Transportation.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

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www.kontron.com

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News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

Media Contacts



Alexandra Kentros Leon-Philip Kleiss

Kontron AG – Communications Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81 Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

group-pr@kontron.com ir@kontron.com

Jan Lauer

Profil Marketing OHG

Tel: +49 531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-marketing.com

About Kontron Transportation

Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video — reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently.

Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators. For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS.

The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna.

Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group.

Follow Kontron Transportation:

www.kontron.com/kontron-transportation

Kontron Transportation on LinkedIn

Kontron Transportation on Instagram

Media Contact

Susanne Schalek

Kontron Transportation GmbH

M: +43 (0) 664 601 911 880

susanne.schalek@kontron.com

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.