EQS-News: KPS AG: Graphyte BV becomes part of KPS AG

EQS-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

KPS AG: Graphyte BV becomes part of KPS AG



17.01.2023 / 17:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Graphyte BV becomes part of KPS AG

Antwerp/Eindhoven/Munich, January 17, 2023 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), the European market leader in digital transformation for retail and consumer products, is acquiring Graphyte BV, a leading SAP consulting partner in Belgium for SAP Logistics and Digital Supply Chain including Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and Transportation Management (TM). The takeover is the next step in KPS AGs international expansion strategy and further strengthens its position as a trusted advisor and partner for its customers when it comes to augmenting the resilience and continuously driving the digitisation of their supply chain management.

Graphyte BV was founded in 2017 and is one of the leading SAP consulting partners in Belgium for SAP Logistics and Digital Supply Chain including Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and Transportation Management (TM). Graphyte takes a holistic consulting approach, integrating supply chain processes and functionalities into SAP S/4HANA while leveraging innovative IoT and AI capabilities. Graphyte's customers include Umicore, a leader in the circular economy with extensive expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy, Belgian Rail and Mondelez International.

With Graphyte, we are taking our expansion into the BeNeLux market to the next level. At the same time, we reinforce our USP and unique value proposition to customers: Being able to work with a single consulting partner covering the digital transformation of the entire value chain from enterprise core operations, supply chain management, and finance to outstanding customer experience in the shortest possible time. Graphyte's competencies complement the KPS service portfolio in an optimal way, enabling us to continue successfully exploiting opportunities in the marketplace," says Leonardo Musso, CEO of KPS AG.

"We continually strive to offer our customers supply chain management solutions that are state-of-the-art, scalable, and reliable. KPS and Graphyte are united by the vision of always providing the best quality service for each individual customer, delivering best practices, high-end development work and excellent project methodology. We will continue to deliver outstanding support to our customers implementing their global digital initiatives," says Jan De Ridder, Managing Partner and one of the founders of Graphyte BV.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the acquisition.

17 January 2023

KPS AG

The Executive Board.



About KPS AG

Together with its clients, KPS is continuously driving the acceleration of the digital transformation and is already shaping the world of tomorrow today taking a holistic view: smart best-practice processes and outstanding customer experience along the entire value chain, from individual customer interactions through the supply chain and core operational business to finance. The Munich-based consultancy is the leading partner for retail and consumer goods companies in strategy, process and technology consulting and relies on the pioneering principle of composable architecture with best-of-breed solutions from SAP, Mirakl, Salesforce, Commercetools, Spryker, Dynamic Yield, Emarsys and others. KPS has received numerous awards for its achievements, such as Best Consultants, Top 100 Innovator, Digital Experience Service Provider, Hidden Champion and SAP Diamond Partner of the Year for Retail and Consumer Goods, as well as the world's leading SAP consultancy for Customer Experience. www.kps.com

About Graphyte BV

As one of the leading SAP consultancies in Belgium for SAP Logistics and Digital Supply Chain including Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and Transportation Management (TM), Graphyte reliably offers its customers state-of-the-art solutions in the core area of supply chain management.

The specialisation of Graphyte's experts lies in the provision of flexible and scalable solutions. https://www.graphyte.eu

KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

E-mail: ir@kps.com