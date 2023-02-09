EQS-News: KPS AG: KPS off to a good start to financial year 2022/2023 with strong growth in revenue in the first quarter

EQS-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

KPS AG: KPS off to a good start to financial year 2022/2023 with strong growth in revenue in the first quarter



09.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

KPS off to a good start to financial year 2022/2023 with strong growth in revenue in the first quarter

KPS increased revenue by 18.5% to 48.8 million euros strong demand in all areas: Digital Strategy, Digital Customer Interaction and Digital Enterprise.

Continued high use of service providers and increased personnel expenses lead to EBITDA at the previous years level of 4.9 million euros.

Unterföhring/Munich, 9 February 2023 KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europes leading consultancy for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, has published its results for the first quarter of 2022/2023.

Strong demand for projects in all areas

KPS recorded strong demand along its comprehensive end-to-end product range Digital Strategy (strategy consulting), Digital Customer Interaction (e-commerce services) and Digital Enterprise (ERP transformation projects) in the first quarter of 2022/2023. As a result, revenue increased by a considerable 18.5% to 48.8 million euros.

Increased use of external consultants resulted in EBITDA at the same level of the previous year

KPS made much greater use of service providers and freelancers in the past quarter than in the same period of the previous year in order to be able to manage the high volume of projects on time. In addition, many of the newly hired consultants are still in the training phase, which means they could not yet be fully deployed in current projects.

As a result of increased expenses for external consultants and higher personnel expenses compared to the same period of the previous year, EBITDA in the reporting period was on par with the previous year at 4.9 million euros. EBIT improved slightly by 3.3% to 3.2 million euros.

Confirmation of the forecast for financial year 2022/2023

KPS started the financial year 2022/2023 with strong growth in revenue in the first quarter. In the first quarter, revenue was generated with projects that are in the final or maturity phase. Consequently, the company expects revenue growth to slow down as the year progresses. At the same time, the first quarter was characterised by increased expenses due to the increased use of external consultants. KPS expects to be able to reduce expenses for external consultants in the further course of the financial year.

KPS confirms its forecast published on 26 January 2023 and expects to be able to increase Group revenue in the mid-single-digit percentage range and EBITDA in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range.

9 February 2023

KPS AG

The Executive Board

