EQS-News: KPS publishes results for the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year

EQS-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

KPS publishes results for the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year



08.05.2023 / 08:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KPS publishes results for the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year

KPS increased its turnover by 9.4% to 94.7 million in the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year - In the second quarter, customers were noticeably reluctant to take on new projects due to high economic uncertainties.

EBITDA declined by 31.1% to 7.6 million - Changed revenue mix, high use of service providers and inflation-related increases in personnel costs weigh heavily on results.

Reluctance to take on new projects in the area of digital customer interaction (e-commerce) leads to insufficient staff utilisation in this area.

Measures to increase efficiency initiated: KPS is striving to adjust staffing levels to the current demand situation.

Reduction of the dividend proposal from 0.19 to 0.10 per no-par value share entitled to dividend.

Unterfoehring/Munich, 8 May 2023 KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europes leading consultancy for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, has published its results for the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year.

In the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year, KPS generated revenues of 94.7 million (previous year: 86.6 million). Compared to the previous year, KPS was thus able to increase its turnover by 9.4%. In the course of the second quarter, KPS already noticed a clear slowdown in demand and in the start of new projects in key markets of the KPS Group. Persistently high inflation, a worsening economic outlook and geopolitical risks are weighing on the willingness to invest in the trade.

Several negative factors lead to significant decline in earnings

In order to meet the high demand for transformation projects, KPS has deployed a large number of service providers, which has had a negative impact on earnings. In addition, KPS invested heavily in building up its own staff in the 2021/2022 financial year, with a focus on digital customer interaction (e-commerce projects). Due to customers current hesitancy to take on new projects in this area, KPS was not able to utilise its team of consultants to the extent planned. Finally, KPS could not escape the effects of high Inflation in Europe, which resulted in rising personnel expenses.

Overall, the above-mentioned reasons caused EBITDA to decline by 31.1% to 7.6 million in the first half of 2022/2023. EBIT was 4.2 million (previous year: 7.5 million) and earnings after tax fell by 45.8% to 2.7 million.

KPS aims to increase efficiency and adjust the current staffing level to the expected project volume. In addition, KPS is examining further measures to reduce the cost base.

Reduction of the dividend proposal

The reduction of the dividend proposal is, in the management's opinion, a logical step in the interest of the company in response to the economic slowdown in the core segment of KPS and the development of the interest rate level. The additional retained earnings contribution is part of a catalogue of measures to counter these uncertainties and to preserve the company's liquidity reserves and credit lines. By taking this step, the company also aims to ensure that it remains financially flexible, can invest in the further development of the company and can act quickly when new opportunities arise.

Confirmation of the revised forecast for the financial year 2022/2023

The Executive Board of KPS AG confirms the forecast revised on 26 April 2023. For the current financial year 2022/2023, the Executive Board of KPS AG currently expects consolidated revenues to be slightly below the previous year's level (FY 2021/2022: 179.5 million) and consolidated EBITDA to be in a range between 11.0 million and 14.0 million.



8 May 2023

KPS AG



The Executive Board

About KPS AG

KPS successfully guides companies on their paths to digitalisation, from strategy to customer interaction to the operational core business. As a leading transformation partner for the retail industry, KPS is the first choice for companies that rely on a state-of-the-art customer experience platform architecture. The industry-specific KPS Instant Platforms unify all processes in a single business platform end-to-end from customer interaction to operations to finance, implemented with best-in-class technology components in a future-proof high-performance design and flexible infrastructure. They are modular, scalable, and greatly increase the speed of process-driven transformation programmes. With ready-to-use products and innovative solutions, market-leading technologies and a strong partner network, we create sustainable added value for our customers. Platformise your transformation. www.kps.com

KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

E-mail: ir@kps.com