EQS-News: KROMI Logistik AG postpones 2022 Annual General Meeting

Hamburg, November 11, 2022 - KROMI Logistik AG will reschedule its Annual General Meeting which had been convened for December 6, 2022 (as originally published in the German Federal Gazette on October 24, 2022). As a consequence, the Annual General Meeting of KROMI Logistik AG will not be held on December 6, 2022.

The background to the postponement is the request submitted to KROMI Logistik AG on November 2, 2022 by majority shareholder Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV to initiate and execute a squeeze-out procedure in accordance with Section 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In this context, the General Meeting of the shareholders of KROMI Logistik AG must pass a resolution on the request to transfer the shares held by the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV in return for appropriate cash compensation.

In order to avoid a further (Extraordinary) General Meeting of the shareholders becoming necessary as a consequence, the Annual General Meeting of KROMI Logistik AG is to be postponed to a later date. Such a postponement enables a resolution to be passed on the squeeze-out request at the Annual General Meeting.

KROMI Logistik AG will soon issue a new invitation to its Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting is expected to be held at the end of February 2023.



Company profile:

KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimizing tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers' production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilization and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI's activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers' machining operations. This entails continuously analyzing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de

