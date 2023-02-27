EQS-News: KROMI publishes H1 2022/2023 report

EQS-News: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

KROMI publishes H1 2022/2023 report



27.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

KROMI publishes H1 2022/2023 report

Revenue growth of 5 % to EUR 39.8 million in the first half of the year

EBIT of EUR 0.3 million down due to higher expenses, as expected (previous year: EUR 0.6 million)

Operating cash flow increased to EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.1 million)

Hamburg, February 27, 2023 KROMI Logistik AG has today published its report for the first half of the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022). Despite a difficult market environment, particularly in the automotive sector, KROMI grew its revenue by 5.0 % year-on-year to EUR 39.8 million in the first six months of the 2022/2023 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 37.9 million). EBIT (profit from operations) amounted to EUR 0.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million).

Given the unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russias war against Ukraine, KROMI considers the revenue growth achieved in the first six months of the 2022/2023 fiscal year to be pleasing. As expected, EBIT (profit from operations) was down on the previous years level due to higher expenses in the areas of personnel as well as IT & digitalisation. Thanks to the consistent continuation of active working capital and cash management, operating cash flow rose to EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR -0.1 million).

The very positive business performance in Brazil made a major contribution to the revenue growth in the first half of 2022/2023. In local currency terms, Brazilian revenue grew by 26 %. This is attributable to good business with existing customers as well as the very successful acquisition of new customers in the 2022 calendar year. As a consequence, the Brazilian subsidiarys revenue amounted to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million). At EUR 32.5 million, however, revenue in Europe was down slightly on the previous years level (EUR 33.0 million). Especially in Germany as well as in some other EU markets, supply constraints are affecting automotive customers production levels. By contrast, KROMIs business with customers in the engineering sector is largely stable.

In addition to growth with its comprehensive tool management offering, KROMI is also focusing on engineering services that offer both existing and new customers professional support in designing optimised machining processes. The first consulting projects in this area were successfully completed and follow-up contracts agreed.

Assuming no worsening of the geopolitical crises, disruptions in supply chains or a further unforeseen deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, KROMIs Managing Board continues to forecast revenue growth in the low to mid single-digit percentage range in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, as well as a more rapid rate of increase in EBIT than the rate of revenue growth.

The complete IFRS report is available on the website at www.kromi.de in the Investor Relations area.

Company profile:

KROMI is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimising tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilisation and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMIs activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers machining operations. This entails continuously analysing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de

