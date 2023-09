EQS-News: Krones AG: Krones appoints new chairman of Audit and Risk Management Committee as basis for return to DAX index family

EQS-News: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Krones AG: Krones appoints new chairman of Audit and Risk Management Committee as basis for return to Dax index family



19.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Matthias Winkler to succeed Norbert Broger as chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG.

Krones thus fully complies with Recommendation C.10 of the German Corporate Governance Code and, in its own opinion, once again meets all of Deutsche Börse AGs basic criteria for a return to the DAX index family.

In an extraordinary meeting, the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG elected Matthias Winkler as its new chairman. Matthias Winkler has been a member of the committee since 17 May 2021. The previous committee chairman, Norbert Broger stood aside by mutual agreement. Mr. Broger is to remain a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG. Krones is thus once again in full compliance with Recommendation C.10 of the German Corporate Governance Code.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Krones AG have updated the declaration of conformity pursuant to section 161 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act and now no longer declare any departure from Recommendation C.10 of the Code. The company consequently meets, in its own opinion, all of Deutsche Börse AGs basic criteria for a return to the DAX index family and has satisfied the conditions for regaining a place in the Deutsche Börse ranking list. This list is the basis for index reviews. Krones AG shares will consequently then be a candidate for a return to the Deutsche Börse AG DAX index family. The next periodic review of the DAX index family is scheduled for 5 December 2023.

In an extraordinary meeting, the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG elected Matthias Winkler as its new chairman. Matthias Winkler has been a member of the committee since 17 May 2021. The previous committee chairman, Norbert Broger stood aside by mutual agreement. Mr. Broger is to remain a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Supervisory Board of Krones AG. Krones is thus once again in full compliance with Recommendation C.10 of the German Corporate Governance Code.The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Krones AG have updated the declaration of conformity pursuant to section 161 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act and now no longer declare any departure from Recommendation C.10 of the Code. The company consequently meets, in its own opinion, all of Deutsche Börse AGs basic criteria for a return to the DAX index family and has satisfied the conditions for regaining a place in the Deutsche Börse ranking list. This list is the basis for index reviews. Krones AG shares will consequently then be a candidate for a return to the Deutsche Börse AG DAX index family. The next periodic review of the DAX index family is scheduled for 5 December 2023.

19.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com