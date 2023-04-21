Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 08:00:09

EQS-News: Krones AG: Krones expands its capabilities in process technology with the acquisition of US company Ampco Pumps

EQS-News: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Krones AG: Krones expands its capabilities in process technology with the acquisition of US company Ampco Pumps

21.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Release

 

21 April 2023

Krones expands its capabilities in process technology with the acquisition of US company Ampco Pumps
 

On 20th of April 2023, Krones has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of Ampco Pumps Company LLC (Ampco Pumps). Based in Wisconsin, USA, Ampco Pumps is supplying sanitary pumps and applied products like mixing and blending equipment to the food, beverage, dairy processing, personal care and pharmaceuticals markets. The company has more than 70 year history in the pump market and is a key player for sanitary pumps in the US food and beverage market.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Ampco Pumps generated with a workforce of more than 130 employees revenue of approx. US$50 million and a high EBITDA margin. The transaction will increase the profitability margin of the Process Technology segment as well as the group margin of Krones. Current Ampco management will remain and will continue to hold 10% of the shares of Ampco. Krones has an option to buy the 10% of the shares in the future.

The acquisition of Ampco Pumps is a major step in expanding the components business of Krones Processing. With Ampco Pumps and Evoguard Valve Technology Krones has now a broad portfolio of all key components for the processing technology market. In addition, the businesses of the two companies complement each other perfectly in regional terms.

The transaction is subject to approval under the relevant antitrust legislation. Krones expects the transaction to be completed (closing) within the first half of 2023. As of the closing date, Krones will consolidate the figures of Ampco Pumps in the "Process Technology" segment.

 

Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70 1169
Email: olaf.scholz@krones.com

 

 


21.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1613417

 
End of News EQS News Service

1613417  21.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613417&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KRONES AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KRONES AGmehr Analysen

18.04.23 KRONES Buy UBS AG
03.03.23 KRONES Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.03.23 KRONES Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.02.23 KRONES Buy Warburg Research
27.02.23 KRONES Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KRONES AG 113,70 1,07% KRONES AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen