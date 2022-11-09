EQS-News: Krones AG: Krones expands its capabilities in the growing pharmaceutical market with the acquisition of US company R+D Custom Automation

EQS-News: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Krones AG: Krones expands its capabilities in the growing pharmaceutical market with the acquisition of US company R+D Custom Automation



09.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





9 November 2022

Corporate News Release



Krones expands its capabilities in the growing pharmaceutical market with the acquisition of US company R+D Custom Automation



Krones, a leading manufacturer of filling and packaging solutions, has acquired 80.5% of R+D Custom Automation LLC (R+D) with effect from 8 November 2022. Based in Wisconsin, USA, R+D supplies machinery and equipment for the production and filling of containers for the pharmaceutical industry. As a full-service system integrator and specialised equipment manufacturer, R+D has been providing custom engineering solutions to the life science industry for over 40 years.

In the 2021 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of some US$43 million with a workforce of more than 60 employees. The purchase price for the stake in R+D is in the mid double-digit millions of US dollars and is met out of available cash funds.

Krones has an option to buy the remaining 19.5% of the shares in R+D, which remain with the current management.

The acquisition of R+D marks a continuation of Krones strategy of additional growth outside the beverage industry. It strengthens Krones activities in the attractive life science and pharmaceutical market, which shows above-average growth. In R+D, Krones also gains a highly experienced team with innovative solutions and good customer relationships with established pharmaceutical groups.

Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG

Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169

Email: olaf.scholz@krones.com