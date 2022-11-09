|
09.11.2022 07:30:05
EQS-News: Krones AG: Krones expands its capabilities in the growing pharmaceutical market with the acquisition of US company R+D Custom Automation
|
EQS-News: KRONES AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
9 November 2022
Corporate News Release
Krones, a leading manufacturer of filling and packaging solutions, has acquired 80.5% of R+D Custom Automation LLC (R+D) with effect from 8 November 2022. Based in Wisconsin, USA, R+D supplies machinery and equipment for the production and filling of containers for the pharmaceutical industry. As a full-service system integrator and specialised equipment manufacturer, R+D has been providing custom engineering solutions to the life science industry for over 40 years.
In the 2021 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of some US$43 million with a workforce of more than 60 employees. The purchase price for the stake in R+D is in the mid double-digit millions of US dollars and is met out of available cash funds.
Krones has an option to buy the remaining 19.5% of the shares in R+D, which remain with the current management.
The acquisition of R+D marks a continuation of Krones strategy of additional growth outside the beverage industry. It strengthens Krones activities in the attractive life science and pharmaceutical market, which shows above-average growth. In R+D, Krones also gains a highly experienced team with innovative solutions and good customer relationships with established pharmaceutical groups.
Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169
Email: olaf.scholz@krones.com
09.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9401 701169
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@krones.com
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006335003
|WKN:
|633500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1482587
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1482587 09.11.2022 CET/CEST
