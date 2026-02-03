EQS-News: KSB remains on its growth trajectory in 2025

EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KSB remains on its growth trajectory in 2025



03.02.2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST

Provisional figures for the 2025 financial year

KSB remains on its growth trajectory in 2025

Order intake and sales revenue exceed € 3 billion

EBIT above the previous year

Outlook for 2026 envisages growth

FRANKENTHAL: Despite the challenging environment, pump and valve manufacturer KSB closed out the 2025 financial year with growth levels above the previous year. The positive business development was also confirmed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company increased key financial figures for order intake, sales revenue as well as earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT) compared with 2024.

In the 2025 financial year, KSB increased provisional order intake by 2.9 % to € 3,203 million (of which € 755 million in the fourth quarter). Adjusted for currency translation effects of € 84 million, order intake would have been up 5.6 %.

The Pumps Segment showed the strongest growth, increasing at a rate of 6.1 % to € 1,760 million, supported in particular by the water market, which enjoyed growth of 12.5 %. The Energy and Petrochemicals / Chemicals markets followed with growth of 7.4 % and 6.4 % respectively, and the Valves Segment with order intake of around € 413 million (+ 1.4 %). Order intake in the KSB SupremeServ Segment declined by 1.7 % to € 1,031 million, due in particular to lower demand for spare parts from the Mining and Energy markets.

Provisional order intake increased by 7.0 % in the Region Middle East / Africa, by 6.2 % in the Region Americas and by 2.7 % in the Region Europe. The Region Asia / Pacific recorded zero growth.

KSB exceeded the € 3 billion threshold in provisional sales revenue for the first time in the 2025 financial year. Sales revenue rose by 2.3 % to € 3,035 million (of which € 802 million in the fourth quarter). Adjusted for currency translation effects of € 77 million, sales revenue would have been up 5.0 %.

The Pumps Segment achieved the strongest increase, with growth of 4.3 % to € 1,618 million. This increase occurred in particular in the Water market, which grew by around 17.0 %. The development of all other markets was more or less unchanged from the previous year. The Valves Segment posted a 1.3 % increase in sales revenue to € 404 million. In the KSB SupremeServ Segment, KSB generated sales revenue of € 1,013 million in the 2025 financial year, which was almost on par with the prior-year level. A currency-related decline of around 5 % in sales revenue in the Mining market weighed in particular on the figures. On a currency-adjusted basis, all other markets performed at or slightly above the prior-year level.

Provisional sales revenue in the Region Europe climbed by 2.9 %. In the Regions Asia / Pacific and Americas, sales revenue ranged slightly above the prior-year level. The Region Middle East / Africa achieved growth of 7.6 %.

KSB expects EBIT to exceed the previous year and to lie mid-range in the forecast corridor of € 235 million to € 265 million set for the 2025 financial year. These figures already include the external non-operating costs of around € 27 million for the SAP S/4HANA transition, compared with € 15.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

KSB will present the final business figures for 2025 on 26 March 2026.

Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO, explains: “The 2025 financial year was defined by global political tensions and trade barriers, which presented numerous challenges for our company. Nonetheless, we succeeded in exploiting our particular strengths – our global presence, a broad-based product portfolio and a motivated workforce – and in further increasing KSB’s growth. So we made 2025 the best financial year once again in the company’s history and confirmed the Mission TEN30 strategy.”

KSB believes the global economic environment will remain difficult in the 2026 financial year. Nonetheless, the company intends to continue on its growth path.

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,800, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately € 3 billion in 2025.