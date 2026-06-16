EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.'s JingDiao Division Sets New Industry Benchmarks With Extreme-Scale Precision Hardware and Advanced Heavy-Industrial Capabilities



16.06.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - June 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today highlighted the physical technological barriers that anchor its manufacturing dominance, centered on the elite industrial capabilities of its primary operating asset, Guangzhou JingDiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("JingDiao"). By operating a specialized fleet of industrial hardware at the JingDiao facility - including a market-leading 18-meter (59-foot) laser cutting system and high-precision 5-axis CNC centers - the Company provides the specialized infrastructure necessary to support the world’s most complex industrial designs for the next-generation Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms and modular production lines.

The Establishment of a Physical Moat through JingDiao’s Extreme-Scale Engineering

While proprietary digital systems drive operational efficiency, the foundation of the Company’s competitive advantage lies in JingDiao’s unique physical processing capabilities which remain beyond the reach of conventional competitors. JingDiao is currently one of the few industrial players globally capable of high-speed, high-precision cutting of steel plates up to 100mm in thickness, a capacity essential for the structural integrity of heavy-duty robotic bases and the massive giga-casting production lines favored by leading EV manufacturers. In an industry where most regional facilities are limited to 6-meter systems and 20mm thickness, JingDiao’s 18-meter operational footprint creates a significant capital-intensive barrier that prevents market dilution and protects the Company's dominant market share.

Strategic Advantage in Modular EV Design Powered by JingDiao Precision

As global automotive manufacturers shift toward larger, more integrated modular architectures to reduce vehicle weight and assembly complexity, the demand for ultra-large-scale precision components has reached a historic peak. JingDiao has positioned itself as an indispensable partner in this transition, utilizing its specialized 5-axis CNC configurations to achieve tolerances within plus or minus 1 micrometer on massive industrial assemblies. This ability to maintain extreme precision across vast physical dimensions ensures that Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. remains the primary destination for Tier-1 OEMs who require the absolute reliability of JingDiao’s "all-under-one-roof" manufacturing philosophy, where design, cutting, and machining are perfectly synchronized.

JingDiao’s Hardware as a Guaranteed Driver of High-Margin Orders

The strategic investment in JingDiao’s rare industrial assets ensures a high degree of revenue protection and pricing power for Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Because the operational expertise and capital required to manage 18-meter precision systems are substantial, the JingDiao division enjoys a premium position for its specialized services, which cannot be easily replicated by competitors. By combining JingDiao’s "Heavy-Industrial Moat" with Ladybug’s digital intelligence platforms, the Company provides a rare dual-value proposition: the massive physical capacity of a traditional industrial giant coupled with the agile, data-driven responsiveness of a modern technology firm.

Management Commentary

"While the digital transformation of the industry is undeniable, the ability to manipulate heavy industrial materials with micron-level precision remains the ultimate physical moat," stated Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division. "At JingDiao, we have purposefully invested in extreme-scale hardware that most competitors simply cannot justify or operate. By providing 18-meter processing capabilities and 100mm cutting precision, we are solving the 'impossible' engineering challenges for global EV and automation leaders. This combination of heavy-industrial muscle and digital intelligence ensures that Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. remains an indispensable, high-margin pillar of the modern global supply chain."

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence.

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Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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News Source: Ladybug Resource Group