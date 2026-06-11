EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Solidifies Market Dominance With Rare Eco-Certified Manufacturing Assets, Anchoring Global EV Supply Chain Integrity

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Solidifies Market Dominance With Rare Eco-Certified Manufacturing Assets, Anchoring Global EV Supply Chain Integrity



11.06.2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - June 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) is pleased to announce a definitive milestone in its operational roadmap as its newly integrated manufacturing assets have successfully cleared the industry’s most rigorous 2026 environmental audits. This achievement is headlined by the rare and comprehensive Automated Painting and Surface Treatment Certification, a critical regulatory asset that secures the Company’s position as a mission-critical partner within the global Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

The Achievement of the 2026 Industrial Compliance Milestone

In a 2026 global market where major automotive OEMs are aggressively de-risking their supply chains, environmental compliance has shifted from a voluntary goal to a mandatory "License to Operate." Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. stands as one of the very few high-precision manufacturing hubs in the Southern China automotive cluster to possess a full-scale, eco-certified automated painting line. This existing certification represents a formidable "hard asset" moat that is increasingly difficult - if not impossible - for new competitors to obtain under current restricted-entry industrial regulations, effectively insulating the Company’s high-margin surface treatment revenue streams.

Strategic Impact on Tier-1 Compliance and Supplier Resilience

For global partners such as Tesla and BMW, who are now operating under strict Net-Zero production mandates, these certified green production lines provide a seamless, auditable trail that ensures zero disruption in their decarbonized supply chains. By managing the entire production cycle - from 18-meter laser cutting to the final eco-certified painting process - entirely under one roof, Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. has successfully eliminated the reliance on non-compliant third-party outsourcing. This vertical integration not only guarantees quality but also reduces logistics-related carbon footprints by an estimated 30% while simultaneously cutting total production lead times by 20%.

Long-term Protection of High-Margin Revenue through Rare Regulatory Barrier

The strategic value of this asset is further amplified by the 2026 regulatory landscape, where the issuance of new permits for industrial painting and chemical surface treatment has reached a near-total standstill in key manufacturing regions. This existing "Green License" serves as a permanent barrier to entry, protecting the Company from market dilution and ensuring its role as the preferred destination for Western OEMs seeking compliant, large-scale production capacity. Through this combination of rare regulatory permits and proprietary digital management, the Company is redefining what it means to be a resilient supplier in the age of automated, sustainable transportation.

Management Commentary

"In the current industrial climate, high-standard environmental compliance is the ultimate competitive advantage," stated Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the Company’s manufacturing division. "Our rare environmental permits, coupled with our proprietary digital efficiency models, position Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. as an indispensable partner for global automotive giants navigating the complexities of modern, decarbonized manufacturing. We are no longer just building components; we are providing the certified, risk-free industrial infrastructure that the global EV transition demands."

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence.

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Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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News Source: Ladybug Resource Group