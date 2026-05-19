Ladybug Resource Group Aktie
ISIN: US50582Q2021
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19.05.2026 14:18:42
EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group, Inc., Strategic Lead Shicai Li: Bridging Japanese Lean Management With Industrial AI Innovation
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EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
TULSA, OK - May 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) is pleased to highlight the leadership of Mr. Shicai Li, the Chief Executive Officer of its recently acquired Guangzhou JingDiao assets. With nearly two decades of experience in high-end automotive manufacturing, Mr. Li's background in elite production methodologies serves as the foundation for the Company's competitive edge in the Global Electric Vehicle supply chain.
The "Triple-Crown" of Global Manufacturing Excellence
Toyota Foundation: Beginning his career at a premier Toyota subsidiary, Mr. Li mastered the Toyota Production System (TPS), gaining deep expertise in human resource optimization and operational efficiency.
Panasonic Discipline: During his tenure at Panasonic, Mr. Li was selected for exclusive executive training at the corporate headquarters in Japan, where he focused on the integration of high-tech manufacturing and organizational management.
Honda Innovation: At Honda, Mr. Li oversaw production management and was recognized with multiple accolades, including the Honda Professional Fixture Innovation Award and the Honda Safety Leadership Award. He is also a certified practitioner of the Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Method, a world-renowned systematic process for strategic decision-making used by NASA and Fortune 500 companies.
Translating Lean Wisdom into Digital Code
A Commitment to Global Compliance and ESG
Management Commentary
About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.
Stay connected:
Media & Investor Relations Contact
Warren Booth
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Ladybug Resource Group
19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ladybug Resource Group
|United States
|ISIN:
|US50582Q2021
|EQS News ID:
|2329964
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329964 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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