EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Initiates Strategic M&amp;A Program Targeting AI-Powered Software Platforms; Identifies Target Shortlist and Commences Due Diligence

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Initiates Strategic M&amp;A Program Targeting AI-Powered Software Platforms; Identifies Target Shortlist and Commences Due Diligence



09.09.2026 / 15:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Strategic Search Focuses on High-Margin SaaS, Digital Workflow Infrastructure, and Proprietary Supply Chain Assets Complementary to Ongoing Mino Collaboration and Jingdiao Platform

TULSA, OK - September 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today announced that it has formally initiated a strategic acquisition search to evaluate potential merger and acquisition (M&A) targets across the artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise SaaS, and specialized digital supply chain sectors. Following an extensive market screening process, the Company has identified a curated shortlist of prospective targets and commenced preliminary due diligence workstreams.

The initiative is structured to identify and evaluate high-margin, tech-enabled enterprise platforms capable of accelerating the Company’s growth trajectory, expanding its recurring revenue base, and directly complementing its industrial automation and precision manufacturing ecosystem.

Target Shortlist Identified and Due Diligence Underway

Through its initial M&A screening framework, Ladybug has identified a select shortlist of prospective targets possessing proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue architectures, and established institutional distribution channels. Preliminary due diligence is currently underway to evaluate operational alignment, technical infrastructure, intellectual property ownership, customer retention metrics, and financial profiles. Core evaluation criteria include:

High-Margin Recurring Revenue: Scalable software subscription models with verified user retention, predictable cash flow dynamics, and software-like gross margin profiles.

Scalable software subscription models with verified user retention, predictable cash flow dynamics, and software-like gross margin profiles. Proprietary AI & Workflow Infrastructure: Defensible intellectual property, algorithmic workflow automation, and specialized data tracking models that create high customer switching costs.

Defensible intellectual property, algorithmic workflow automation, and specialized data tracking models that create high customer switching costs. Institutional Distribution Footprint: Established access to enterprise, health systems, or industrial channel networks with strong active user engagement.

Established access to enterprise, health systems, or industrial channel networks with strong active user engagement. Integrated Supply Chain Capabilities: Closed-loop monetization models that bridge digital workflow intelligence with physical execution or specialized supply chain delivery.

Synergistic Alignment with Mino Partnership and Jingdiao Platform

Management believes that integrating an enterprise digital software platform with Ladybug’s physical manufacturing base - anchored by its Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Jingdiao") division and strategic collaboration with Mino - creates powerful operational and financial synergies.

While Jingdiao and Mino execute large-scale physical automation, body-in-white (BIW) integration, and precision tooling for global automotive manufacturers, targeted software platforms bring real-time digital oversight, data traceability, and high-margin subscription economics. Layering proprietary digital capabilities onto Jingdiao’s vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure positions Ladybug to capture higher-margin enterprise opportunities and deliver comprehensive physical-plus-digital solutions across expanding global markets.

Enhancing Revenue Quality and Operational Scale

By evaluating target assets characterized by recurring software revenues and high gross margins, Ladybug seeks to further diversify its consolidated revenue profile. This initiative builds upon the Company's disciplined strategy to scale operations, optimize gross margins, and leverage its cash generation and liquidity to expand overall enterprise value.

Exploratory Status and Due Diligence Discipline

The Company emphasizes that its M&A initiative remains in the preliminary evaluation phase. While a target shortlist has been established and initial due diligence is active, conversations remain exploratory and casual. No definitive agreements, binding commitments, or Letters of Intent (LOI) have been executed at this time.

Ladybug intends to maintain rigorous financial, legal, and operational discipline throughout its due diligence process, ensuring that any prospective transaction is independently verified, accretively structured, and aligned with shareholder interests. There can be no assurance that current evaluations or exploratory discussions will result in an LOI, definitive agreement, or completed transaction.

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a growth-oriented company focused on building an integrated advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, and digital platform ecosystem. Through its Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. division, the Company provides precision machining, engineering, fabrication, and automated manufacturing systems supporting global industrial and automotive supply chains.

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Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group