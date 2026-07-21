EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Provides Comprehensive Shareholder Update Following Strategic Transformation Into an Integrated Advanced Manufacturing Platform

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Provides Comprehensive Shareholder Update Following Strategic Transformation Into an Integrated Advanced Manufacturing Platform



21.07.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Company Highlights Successful Integration of JingDiao, Expansion of Digital Manufacturing Technologies, Operational Execution, and Long-Term Growth Strategy

TULSA, OK - July 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today issued a comprehensive shareholder update outlining the Company's progress following the acquisition and integration of Guangzhou JingDiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("JingDiao"), a milestone management believes has fundamentally transformed the Company's operating platform and strategic direction.

During the past several months, Ladybug has announced a series of operational initiatives highlighting proprietary manufacturing software, precision engineering capabilities, vertically integrated production, environmentally certified operations, strategic commercial relationships, and the expansion of advanced manufacturing technologies. Management believes these initiatives collectively represent the successful execution of a broader strategic plan designed to position the Company for long-term growth.

A Deliberate Transformation

Management believes today's manufacturing environment increasingly rewards companies capable of integrating engineering, software, production, quality systems, and supply chain management into a unified operating platform. Rather than acquiring manufacturing equipment alone, Ladybug acquired an established operating business with experienced engineering personnel, proprietary Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software, vertically integrated production capabilities, environmentally certified manufacturing operations, and customer relationships supporting advanced industrial applications.

Building an Integrated Manufacturing Platform

Since completing the acquisition, management has focused on integrating engineering resources, manufacturing operations, proprietary digital infrastructure, and production management systems into a coordinated operating platform. JingDiao's operations combine engineering design, production planning, precision laser processing, CNC machining, fabrication, welding, assembly, inspection, environmentally certified finishing, and logistics within one integrated manufacturing environment. The Company's proprietary MES platform and Smart Supply Chain Hub provide visibility into production scheduling, workflow management, inventory coordination, quality assurance, and project execution.

Technology Supporting Manufacturing Excellence

Management believes software has become an increasingly important differentiator in advanced manufacturing. JingDiao's proprietary digital systems improve engineering coordination, production scheduling, workflow management, and quality oversight. The Company has also continued developing AI-assisted inspection technologies and machine-vision capabilities designed to enhance manufacturing accuracy and operational efficiency.

Experience as a Competitive Advantage

Management believes one of JingDiao's greatest strengths is its experienced workforce. Engineering professionals, production managers, and skilled manufacturing personnel bring decades of combined experience supporting complex industrial manufacturing projects. Technology investments are intended to enhance - not replace - human expertise by strengthening quality systems and manufacturing execution.

Supporting Sophisticated Industrial Customers

The Company continues supporting customers engaged in advanced manufacturing and industrial automation through precision fabrication, engineered assemblies, production fixtures, robotic systems, and specialized manufacturing solutions. Management continues evaluating opportunities to expand into complementary markets including aerospace, medical manufacturing, semiconductor infrastructure, and industrial automation.

Looking Ahead

Future priorities include continued investment in proprietary manufacturing technologies, engineering talent, operational excellence, customer relationships, and disciplined strategic growth.



CEO Statement

"Our objective has been much larger than completing an acquisition. We have focused on building an operating company capable of serving sophisticated industrial customers through the integration of engineering expertise, proprietary digital manufacturing systems, precision production capabilities, disciplined operational execution, and experienced leadership. We believe the foundation established over the past year provides an important platform from which we can continue pursuing sustainable long-term growth," stated Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division.

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence.

Stay connected:

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group