EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Provides Update on Strategic M&amp;A Program, Board Approves Diligence Budget, Engages Third-Party Advisory Firm and Confirms Preliminary Financing Discussions

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Financial

Ladybug Resource Group Provides Update on Strategic M&amp;A Program, Board Approves Diligence Budget, Engages Third-Party Advisory Firm and Confirms Preliminary Financing Discussions



23.09.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - September 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) (“Ladybug” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the strategic acquisition program it announced on September 9, 2026, targeting merger and acquisition opportunities in artificial intelligence, enterprise SaaS, and specialized digital supply chain sectors.

Narrowed Target List and Approved Diligence Budget

Following identification of an initial shortlist of acquisition candidates and commencement of preliminary due diligence, the Company has further narrowed its list of prospective targets. The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a dedicated budget and allocation of internal resources to continue due diligence on the narrowed target set.

The Company reiterates that this process remains exploratory. No definitive agreements, binding commitments, or letters of intent have been executed to date, and there can be no assurance that current evaluations will result in one or more completed transactions.

Engagement of Third-Party Advisory Firm

To support its acquisition and integration process, Ladybug has engaged an independent third-party consulting and advisory firm to guide transaction structuring, due diligence, and post-acquisition integration planning. Management believes this engagement will strengthen the Company’s ability to evaluate targets and, upon completion of a transaction, integrate an acquired business into Ladybug’s existing operations.

Preliminary Discussions With Private Investment Firms

The Company’s improved financial position, including the year-over-year increases in cash and cash equivalents and operating cash flow reported in its second quarter 2026 financial results (announced August 4, 2026), together with its broader operational progress, has attracted direct inbound interest from several private investment firms. These firms approached the Company directly, and no broker, finder, or placement agent initiated or facilitated the resulting discussions. The Company has since engaged in preliminary discussions with these firms regarding potential long-term financing arrangements to support its growth strategy, including its M&A initiative.

These discussions are preliminary and non-binding. No term sheets, definitive agreements, or financing commitments have been entered into, and there can be no assurance that any of these discussions will result in a completed financing transaction or that any resulting transaction, if completed, would be on terms favorable to the Company or its shareholders.

Management Commentary

Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the Manufacturing Division, stated, "While the global transition to sustainable transportation remains a core pillar of our growth, the precision and digital transparency perfected at JingDiao are universal requirements for the next generation of intelligent industry. By expanding JingDiao’s EV sectors, we are unlocking new high-margin revenue streams and demonstrating the immense scalability of the Ladybug model."

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a growth-oriented technology and manufacturing company focused on building an integrated platform ecosystem. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou JingDiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the Company delivers precision tooling, heavy equipment manufacturing, and industrial automation solutions to global automotive OEMs and industrial partners. Ladybug is actively expanding its platform by integrating high-margin SaaS platforms, AI workflow infrastructure, and advanced digital manufacturing capabilities.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic M&A initiative, its engagement of a third-party advisory firm, its preliminary discussions with private investment firms regarding potential financing arrangements, and management’s plans for operational and strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all, the successful integration of any acquired business, the Company’s ability to complete any financing transaction on favorable terms or at all, the potential dilutive effect of any future financing, the performance of the Company’s manufacturing operations and strategic collaborations, general economic and market conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings and public disclosures. Ladybug undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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News Source: Ladybug Resource Group