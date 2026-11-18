EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Financial

Ladybug Resource Group Reports Revenue Up 33% and Net Income More Than Doubled in Quarterly Report



18.11.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Operating Expenses Fell 14.5% While Income From Operations Rose 99% in the Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)

TULSA, OK - November 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today highlighted the results in its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2026, posted to OTC Markets on November 16. Compared with the same period a year earlier, revenue rose 33%, operating expenses fell 14.5%, income from operations climbed 99% and net income more than doubled. The financial information is unaudited and was prepared under US GAAP.

The results come from Jingdiao, the Company's operating subsidiary, a ten-year-old precision manufacturer that keeps the full production lifecycle in-house. Management believes they reflect growth and improving profitability in that core business.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue up 33%. Net revenues were $5,219,416, compared with $3,924,787 a year earlier.

Net revenues were $5,219,416, compared with $3,924,787 a year earlier. Costs down 14.5%. Operating expenses fell to $578,611 from $676,844, even as revenue grew.

Operating expenses fell to $578,611 from $676,844, even as revenue grew. Operating income up 99%. Income from operations reached $278,706, nearly double the $139,745 reported a year earlier.

Income from operations reached $278,706, nearly double the $139,745 reported a year earlier. Net income up 118%. Net income was $146,825, more than double the $67,339 reported a year earlier.

Net income was $146,825, more than double the $67,339 reported a year earlier. Gross profit up 5.0%. Gross profit rose to $857,317 from $816,589. Because revenue grew faster, gross margin was 16.4%, compared with 20.8% a year earlier.

THE NUMBERS

Results of operations, period ended September 30, 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier (unaudited, US GAAP):

Unaudited (US GAAP) Sept 30, 2026 Sept 30, 2025 Change Net revenues $5,219,416 $3,924,787 +33.0% Gross profit $857,317 $816,589 +5.0% Operating expenses $578,611 $676,844 -14.5% Income from operations $278,706 $139,745 +99.4% Net income $146,825 $67,339 +118.0%

Balance sheet at September 30, 2026, compared with September 30, 2025 (unaudited, US GAAP):

Unaudited (US GAAP) Sept 30, 2026 Sept 30, 2025 Change Net revenues $5,219,416 $3,924,787 +33.0% Gross profit $857,317 $816,589 +5.0% Operating expenses $578,611 $676,844 -14.5% Income from operations $278,706 $139,745 +99.4% Net income $146,825 $67,339 +118.0%

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCING

The Company ended the period with cash of $64,338 and short-term debt of $2,356,148, compared with $1,370,973 a year earlier. Cash used in operating activities was $776,845, and the Company funded operations in part through borrowings. Management is pursuing financing alternatives to support its roadmap, including the proposed equity offering described in its November 12, 2026 release, which is non-binding and subject to SEC qualification. There is no assurance that any financing will be completed. Shareholders should read the full report, including the cash flow statement and notes.

THE BUSINESS BEHIND THE NUMBERS

Jingdiao was founded in May 2016 and handles design, high-power laser cutting, welding, large-scale CNC machining and painting under one roof, coordinated by its own Manufacturing Execution System. Its facility includes 20,000-watt laser cutting systems and CNC machining capacity up to 8 meters in length. Jingdiao supplies automotive original equipment manufacturers and integrators, and its customers include Tesla, Honda, Toyota, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, GAC, Panasonic, XPeng and Li Auto.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Growth you can read for yourself. The figures above come from the Company's own report on OTC Markets, which shareholders can read in full.

Operating leverage. Revenue grew while operating expenses fell, which is why income from operations nearly doubled.

Profitable on a net basis. Net income more than doubled, to $146,825.

Candor on the details. Gross margin was lower than a year earlier, liabilities rose along with assets, and cash is modest relative to short-term debt. The Company is reporting all of this because shareholders should have the full picture.

“These results show a business that is growing, controlling its costs and turning that into profit,” said Neal P. Pflum, President and CEO of Ladybug Resource Group. “We know there is more work ahead, and we will keep reporting what we do, as we do it.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The Company will continue to report material developments through official releases and its disclosure on OTC Markets. The full quarterly report is available at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LBRG/overview.

ABOUT LADYBUG RESOURCE GROUP, INC.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a company focused on advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., it provides precision manufacturing and digitally managed supply chain solutions to the global automotive and precision engineering industries. The Company's strategy includes evaluating expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics components and pursuing acquisitions in AI-enabled software, enterprise SaaS and digital supply chain technologies.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include management's views on the Company's results, its business, its financing plans and its future performance. They are identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could" and similar expressions, and reflect management's current expectations, which may change. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Actual results may differ materially. Factors include: the unaudited nature of the Company's financial information, which is subject to adjustment; customer demand and concentration; competition and technological change; changes in margins and costs; supply chain, trade, tariff and export-control conditions; the Company's liquidity and its ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, including whether the proposed equity offering is qualified and completed and the dilution that financing may cause to existing shareholders; and risks of operating in the People's Republic of China, including regulatory, political, economic and currency-conversion risks.

Ladybug is not an SEC-reporting company. It furnishes information through the alternative reporting standards of OTC Markets, and the financial information it provides is unaudited. Shares quoted on the OTC markets may have limited liquidity and may be subject to additional market risks. Shareholders and prospective investors should review the Company's disclosure at www.otcmarkets.com. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

Phone: +1 918-727-7137

Email: info@ladybuglbrg.com

Website: www.ladybuglbrg.com

OTC Trading Symbol: LBRG

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group