EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Income and Operating Cash Flow Increased Compared With the Prior-Year Period

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Income and Operating Cash Flow Increased Compared With the Prior-Year Period



04.08.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST

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TULSA, OK - August 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The reported results reflect the operating performance of the Company's operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automobile Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and include year-over-year improvements in gross profit, operating income, net income, operating cash flow and liquidity.

Management believes the reported financial results reflect continued operational execution, production efficiencies, disciplined cost management and improvements in manufacturing margins during the quarter. There can be no assurance that the results achieved during the second quarter will be indicative of future operating results or financial performance.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Gross profit increased 56.5% compared with the second quarter of 2025, which management attributes primarily to improved production efficiency, favorable manufacturing margins and continued cost discipline.

increased compared with the second quarter of 2025, which management attributes primarily to improved production efficiency, favorable manufacturing margins and continued cost discipline. Operating income increased 153% compared with the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating performance and expense management.

increased compared with the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating performance and expense management. Net income increased 225% compared with the second quarter of 2025, reflecting improved profitability during the reporting period.

increased compared with the second quarter of 2025, reflecting improved profitability during the reporting period. Net cash provided by operating activities increased 501% compared with the prior-year period, reflecting stronger operating cash generation and improvements in working capital management.

increased compared with the prior-year period, reflecting stronger operating cash generation and improvements in working capital management. Cash and cash equivalents increased 320% as of June 30, 2026, compared with June 30, 2025, further strengthening the Company's liquidity position.

"Management is pleased with the Company's operating performance during the second quarter," said Shicai Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturing Division. "We believe these results reflect the continued execution of our operating strategy, our focus on manufacturing efficiency and disciplined financial management. Management intends to continue pursuing operational improvements, expanding manufacturing capabilities and evaluating strategic opportunities designed to support the Company's long-term objectives. However, future operating results will depend on numerous factors, many of which are outside the Company's control."

Management intends to remain focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities, increasing operational efficiencies, strengthening customer relationships, and pursuing strategic opportunities that it believes will support sustainable long-term growth. While management believes the Company's financial performance demonstrates meaningful operational progress, future results remain subject to market conditions, customer demand, supply chain dynamics, and other factors discussed in the Company's public filings.

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is focused on building a diversified advanced manufacturing and industrial technology platform through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. Through its operating businesses, the Company provides precision manufacturing solutions while pursuing opportunities that enhance sustainable financial performance and long-term shareholder value.

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Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group