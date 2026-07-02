EQS-News: LAIQON AG continues brand positioning, appoints new Head of Sales, and intensifies European sales activities

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LAIQON AG continues brand positioning, appoints new Head of Sales, and intensifies European sales activities



02.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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LAIQON AG continues brand positioning, appoints new Head of Sales, and intensifies European sales activities

SPSW Capital GmbH rebrands as LAIQON Asset Management GmbH

Dr. Robin Braun appointed new Head of Sales of active Asset Management

LAIQON focuses on AI and a stronger presence in Europe

Hamburg, July 2, 2026

SPSW Capital GmbH rebrands as LAIQON Asset Management GmbH

In June 2026, LAIQON AG changed the names of the actively managed mutual fund strategies that are the focus of its distribution efforts, as well as one hedge fund, to the new prefix “LAIQON” (see Corporate News from June 1, 2026).

As part of the ongoing harmonization of its market presence, the portfolio management entity SPSW Capital GmbH will operate under the name LAIQON Asset Management GmbH effective July 1, 2026. With this name change, LAIQON reinforces the clear alignment of its asset management activities with the corporate brand and creates additional consistency in its external presentation. This change does not affect the existing portfolio strategy or management.

Dr. Robin Braun appointed new Head of Sales of active Asset Management

In addition, LAIQON AG will consolidate its sales activities under the responsibility of Dr. Robin Braun. As of July 2026, he is assuming the vacant position of Head of Sales for LAIQON Asset Management in addition to his existing roles within LAIQON Group. In this capacity, he and his team will be responsible for the further development of retail, wholesale, and institutional sales in active asset management and will report directly to Axel Hörger, Chief Strategy Officer of LAIQON AG. In his expanded role, he will work closely with Manuel Woelki, Head of Marketing & Digital Lead Management, and his team, as well as with other departments such as Fund Operations or Risk Management.

Dr. Braun has been serving as Head of Group Sustainability at LAIQON Group since January 2023 and was additionally appointed Executive Director of LAIQON Asset Management GmbH in May 2024. In this role, he possesses direct leadership experience in active asset management and combines his strategic capital market and product expertise with operational responsibility for the further development of investment solutions. His deep understanding of distribution partners requirements and his expertise in sustainability strengthen LAIQON’s sales positioning in asset management.

LAIQON focuses on AI and a stronger presence in Europe

Under the leadership of Dr. Robin Braun, the performance of the sales organization, which has already been repositioned since January 2025, is to be further strengthened. The focus is on promoting-specific solutions from the LAIQON’s asset management division for targeted client groups, as well as the increased use of technological differentiators in supporting sales partners, particularly with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

These planned adjustments are intended to help further sharpen the market approach, pool distribution and client expertise more efficiently, and expand into further collaboration with investment consultants and partners.

In addition, the company is strengthening its presence in European markets outside Germany. Alongside established sales operations, including in Belgium, LAIQON Group is further expanding its presence in France and Switzerland.

Regarding his new role within LAIQON Group, Dr. Robin Braun says: “I am very much looking forward to this new task and the trust placed in me. Together with the team, we aim to integrate LAIQON’s sales activities even more closely, further expand our market presence, including internationally, and generate additional growth momentum.”

Axel Hörger, Chief Strategy Officer at LAIQON AG, comments: “With Robin’s expanded responsibilities, we are deliberately strengthening the integration of asset management, product expertise, and sales. He brings the necessary leadership experience, a deep understanding of investment solutions, and additional expertise in the field of sustainability to the role. This lays the foundation for further sharpening our market approach, more consistently leveraging sales potential, and accelerating LAIQON’s growth in asset management.”

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth management specialist focused on sustainable investments. The company manages approximately 10.57 billion EUR in assets under trust management (as of May 31, 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been publicly traded since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Hamburg, with offices in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin, the LAIQON Group offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI-managed mutual funds and special-purpose funds, standardized as well as holistic, customized asset management, wealth management partnerships, and consulting services for strategic asset allocation. Its AI subsidiary, LAIC®, with its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers in the use of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

In its processes and data management, LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to fully digitize all services, from asset and risk management, through onboarding to client reporting. LAIC can thus scale to any volume and makes its products and services available to third parties as a white-label partner.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI-driven mid-cap companies in European wealth management.